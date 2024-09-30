The Underrated Chicago Peninsula With The Most Breathtaking Views Of The City's Skyline
Chicago is one of the best cities in the United States, offering its residents a wealth of year-round amenities and a skyline that's unmatched in its beauty. Tourists flock to the city to enjoy those same amenities, with the Windy City greeting around 50 million visitors annually. And while many people explore iconic spots like Millennium Park and the urban gem that is Oak Street Beach, one of the best views in the city can be found at the underrated Northerly Island.
Originally designed to be part of a chain of islands in Lake Michigan, Northerly Island is now a peninsula connected to the mainland via Solidarity Drive. Situated just south of the bustling Loop and Chicago's many tourist traps, wonderful museums and can't-miss restaurants, it provides uninterrupted views of the city's incredible skyline. Along with serving as the perfect spot for photos, Northerly Island is home to 120 acres of prairie, savanna and trails, making it a peaceful retreat just steps away from the heart of the city.
Enjoy Chicago's skyline with these views near Northerly Island
Northerly Island is the ideal spot to soak in the city for a couple of reasons. For one, it's less than three miles from the Willis Tower and the dozens of other skyscrapers in the Loop, giving you a front-row view of their grandeur. The peninsula's central position in the city also means your skyline view will extend from the Near South Side all the way to the Gold Coast. And because Northerly Island is away from the mainland in Lake Michigan, you'll enjoy unobstructed sightlines. There's no fee to enter Northerly Island, though it is home to a variety of concerts and festivals — contact the Huntington Bank Pavilion to ensure your trip won't be impacted.
While the sights from Northerly Island are jaw-dropping, the area's history is just as fascinating. Not only was the artificial island once intended to be part of a much larger island chain, but it was also home to the 1933-34 World's Fair called the Century of Progress Exposition, and then Meigs Field Airport until it closed in 2003.
Nearby, a popular spot frequented by residents and visitors alike is on the Lakefront Trail just north of the Shedd Aquarium. This gives you a striking look at the city and the surprisingly blue water of Lake Michigan. Walk a bit farther north and you'll hit Buckingham Fountain, situated in a gigantic plaza. You can snap photos of the intricate fountain with Chicago as the backdrop.
Northerly Island is next to Chicago's biggest attractions
After spending some time exploring the free sights around Northerly Island, you won't have to walk far to find your next adventure. The peninsula is connected to the Museum Campus, which is home to the famous Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. If you plan on visiting these attractions, consider purchasing a Chicago CityPass to cut down on your expenses. You can also enjoy 12th Street Beach, located directly on Northerly Island.
Continue to the west, and you'll enter the classic Chicago neighborhood of Printer's Row. This area isn't nearly as busy as River North or Streeterville, but it's home to some charming restaurants and old-school Chicago architecture. Many of the buildings in this residential community were originally constructed to serve the printing industry, and the narrow, tree-lined streets have largely remained untouched. Visiting here feels like stepping back in time.
The neighborhood is only a few blocks long, but within its boundaries, you'll find the charming Sandmeyer's Bookstore and historic Dearborn Station. You'll also find Roots Handmade Pizza, often regarded as one of the best pizza joints in the city — even though it's not done in Chicago deep-dish style. For that, you'll find Lou Malnati's and Giordano's within walking distance. Still not done exploring? Then head south a few miles to one of the best Chinatowns in America and the popular Ping Tom Memorial Park.