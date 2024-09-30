The Underrated Chicago Peninsula With The Most Breathtaking Views Of The City's Skyline

Northerly Island is the ideal spot to soak in the city for a couple of reasons. For one, it's less than three miles from the Willis Tower and the dozens of other skyscrapers in the Loop, giving you a front-row view of their grandeur. The peninsula's central position in the city also means your skyline view will extend from the Near South Side all the way to the Gold Coast. And because Northerly Island is away from the mainland in Lake Michigan, you'll enjoy unobstructed sightlines. There's no fee to enter Northerly Island, though it is home to a variety of concerts and festivals — contact the Huntington Bank Pavilion to ensure your trip won't be impacted.

Advertisement

While the sights from Northerly Island are jaw-dropping, the area's history is just as fascinating. Not only was the artificial island once intended to be part of a much larger island chain, but it was also home to the 1933-34 World's Fair called the Century of Progress Exposition, and then Meigs Field Airport until it closed in 2003.

Nearby, a popular spot frequented by residents and visitors alike is on the Lakefront Trail just north of the Shedd Aquarium. This gives you a striking look at the city and the surprisingly blue water of Lake Michigan. Walk a bit farther north and you'll hit Buckingham Fountain, situated in a gigantic plaza. You can snap photos of the intricate fountain with Chicago as the backdrop.

Advertisement