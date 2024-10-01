Indiana's Most Charming Small Town Is An Unsung Lake Michigan Gem With Incredible Eateries

The most charming town in Indiana is straight out of a Hallmark movie. Crown Point has all the makings of the perfect destination for a weekend getaway: A historic downtown filled with small businesses, exciting community events, seasonal festivals, and a vibrant food scene. Its bustling town square has earned this setting the honors of Best Place to Live and Best Downtown in the region for 15 consecutive years.

Just 30 minutes south of Lake Michigan — which boasts an incredible state park experience as well as some of the best beaches in America — Crown Point is only a short drive from Chicago. In fact, many residents commute to Chicago daily. The northwest Indiana city is also an easy 2-hour drive up Interstate 65 from Indianapolis and just a few hours from many popular Michigan attractions. Add a stop at this underrated Indiana destination to your next Midwest road trip, or plan a weekend dedicated to exploring all the hidden gems the small city of Crown Point has to offer.