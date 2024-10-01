Indiana's Most Charming Small Town Is An Unsung Lake Michigan Gem With Incredible Eateries
The most charming town in Indiana is straight out of a Hallmark movie. Crown Point has all the makings of the perfect destination for a weekend getaway: A historic downtown filled with small businesses, exciting community events, seasonal festivals, and a vibrant food scene. Its bustling town square has earned this setting the honors of Best Place to Live and Best Downtown in the region for 15 consecutive years.
Just 30 minutes south of Lake Michigan — which boasts an incredible state park experience as well as some of the best beaches in America — Crown Point is only a short drive from Chicago. In fact, many residents commute to Chicago daily. The northwest Indiana city is also an easy 2-hour drive up Interstate 65 from Indianapolis and just a few hours from many popular Michigan attractions. Add a stop at this underrated Indiana destination to your next Midwest road trip, or plan a weekend dedicated to exploring all the hidden gems the small city of Crown Point has to offer.
Discover Crown Point's small town charm
The focal point of Crown Point's historic downtown is the towering Old Lake Court House, a 146-year-old building on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside the court house you'll discover a record store, an antique mall, and a variety of other gift shops and businesses, as well as an event space and the Lake County Historical Society Museum. The private museum offers guided tours of its exhibits that teach visitors about the interesting history of the region.
Beyond its iconic shops and landmarks, Crown Point hosts a variety of seasonal events and community festivals that residents and visitors of all ages can enjoy. Check out a car cruise, catch a movie night at the library, or enjoy the sweet sounds of the city's summer concert series during the warmer months. The city also throws some festive holiday bashes, including a family-friendly Oktoberfest and a Pumpkin Walk in the fall, and a Santa Parade, an annual tree lighting ceremony, holiday light tours, and more in the winter.
Eat your way through Crown Point
Crown Point may be sparkling with old school charm, but its food scene is anything but outdated. Start your day with a craft coffee, sweet pastry, or a hearty breakfast at one of the town's daytime eateries. Grab a pick-me-up at Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters or visit Sip Coffee House & Artisan Cafe for some morning fuel — breakfast and lunch are served all day, so even late risers can make it out for brunch. Foodies with a sweet tooth must try the famous layered doughnuts at Parlor Doughnuts, but be sure to save some room for dinner.
When evening cravings strike, head to Bombers BBQ for mouthwatering smoked meats, seafood, and craft brews. Sip handcrafted cocktails at Square Roots, a locally sourced eatery serving up seasonal plates and elevated bar fare, plus vegetarian and gluten-free options. Dining at Culinary Misfits, one of the town's newest restaurants, is always a unique experience with a rotating burger and ice cream sundae of the month.
Not in the mood to eat at a restaurant? You can also find delicious food and fresh ingredients at Crown Point's weekly farmers markets. On Saturdays from late-May to late-September, more than 70 vendors — including local farmers and artisans — gather in Bullfrog Park to sell fresh food and homemade goods. There is also a splash pad where kids can cool off on hot days, and live music for the entire family.