The New York Neighborhood Called 'Little Caribbean' Was Named One Of The Coolest In The World
New York City is defined by its culturally vibrant neighborhoods. The history-rich foodie paradise of Harlem, for example, was created by African-American residents, and the food scene there was later influenced by a robust Central American immigrant population. According to Time Out, NYC is also home to one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world: Flatbush. Located in Brooklyn, Flatbush is also referred to as Little Caribbean, a nod to its large immigrant population that hails from the islands.
Vital City notes that "Afro-Caribbeans make up a bit more than one-third of the population" of Flatbush and East Flatbush. The Caribbean culture of these businesses and the residents is what makes Flatbush so special. Roger Francis, one of the owners of the African Record Centre, a music store in Little Caribbean, told National Geographic in 2022, "What makes Little Caribbean feel like the Caribbean is the vibrance [and] the personality of the people, the Caribbean personality. It's in every aspect of the culture. It's a living culture."
National Geographic states that Little Caribbean, officially designated as a unique neighborhood by the city in 2017, is the first and largest Caribbean immigrant community in the world. Thanks to the efforts of community activist groups like CaribBEING, in 2024, Little Caribbean received a Historic Preservation Award from the Preservation League of New York State. The strong immigrant population has made Little Caribbean not just a historic part of the city, but also a hopping neighborhood for food-lovers with its many locally owned eateries, businesses, and hospitality. So the next time you're in New York City, make sure to head to Flatbush. You (and your stomach) don't want to miss out on all Little Caribbean has to offer.
Eat and drink your way through New York's Little Caribbean
If there's one thing you have to do in Brooklyn's Little Caribbean, it's eat. The neighborhood has dozens of restaurants serving cuisine from various Caribbean islands. For instance, De Hot Pot is known for its affordable Trinidadian cuisine, which is heavily inspired by Indian fare, and serves rotis, curry, and doubles. If you're unfamiliar with doubles, they can be described as a sandwich made with flatbread. Note that several Yelp reviews say that De Hot Pot is cash only. Similar dishes are also served at Jeni's Roti Shop.
For a taste of Jamaica, head to Peppa's Jerk Chicken. Diners can feast on flavorful chicken and choose from an array of sides such as sweet plantains, rice and beans, and more. You can try other Jamaican dishes such as fried escovitch fish and stew chicken as well. If you simply want to try it all, consider taking a guided food tour of Little Caribbean.
For dessert, Allan's Bakery is a must-try location. On the menu is everything from coconut breads to guava turnovers and from Caribbean sponge cake to currant rolls. If you're looking for caffeine or a light bite like a Caribbean bake and saltfish, Lips Cafe has you covered. Or check out Hibiscus Brew, a cafe serving tropical smoothies, lemonade, and other refreshments. If you need something a little stronger, The Rogers Garden offers specialty cocktails that will momentarily make you feel as if you're on a beach in the Caribbean, rather than in NYC.
Shop and more in New York's 'Little Caribbean'
@carriebeanne
Labay Market on Nostrand Ave thr best of the West Indies. Labaymarket.com for shipping if not local to NYC! #fruits #brooklyn #westindian #caribbeanmarket #caribbeanfood #herbs♬ original sound - Carrie Ann | Caribbean Food
After you've immersed yourself in the best Caribbean dishes, explore the rest of the neighborhood. There are several stores in the area including Labay Market. Here, visitors will find Caribbean produce such as passionfruit, soursop, and more. Before hitting the road or the subway, grab something you've never tried before to further your experience. At Flatbush Central you can purchase an array of items imported from the Caribbean. Other businesses in the neighborhood include Nostrand Health Food & Juice Bar, which sells herbs and vitamins, and Cups and Books, a Black family-owned bookstore specializing in African diaspora authors.
Beyond this, your time in Little Caribbean is not complete without taking a stroll in Prospect Park. If you visit on a Sunday between April and October, you can see drummers playing Caribbean music at the park's Drummer's Grove. Looking for more to do in the neighborhood? See what's on at the Kings Theatre. This historic structure offers live musical performances, comedy shows, symphonies, and drag shows. Also include the Brooklyn Botanical Garden on your itinerary, located between Flatbush and Prospect Heights. This stunning oasis is known to have Little Caribbean-focused exhibits as well as tours and educational opportunities for kids and families. If you're visiting NYC and Little Caribbean sometime soon, make sure to check out our visitor's guide to New York City's chaotic subway system.