The New York Neighborhood Called 'Little Caribbean' Was Named One Of The Coolest In The World

New York City is defined by its culturally vibrant neighborhoods. The history-rich foodie paradise of Harlem, for example, was created by African-American residents, and the food scene there was later influenced by a robust Central American immigrant population. According to Time Out, NYC is also home to one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world: Flatbush. Located in Brooklyn, Flatbush is also referred to as Little Caribbean, a nod to its large immigrant population that hails from the islands.

Vital City notes that "Afro-Caribbeans make up a bit more than one-third of the population" of Flatbush and East Flatbush. The Caribbean culture of these businesses and the residents is what makes Flatbush so special. Roger Francis, one of the owners of the African Record Centre, a music store in Little Caribbean, told National Geographic in 2022, "What makes Little Caribbean feel like the Caribbean is the vibrance [and] the personality of the people, the Caribbean personality. It's in every aspect of the culture. It's a living culture."

National Geographic states that Little Caribbean, officially designated as a unique neighborhood by the city in 2017, is the first and largest Caribbean immigrant community in the world. Thanks to the efforts of community activist groups like CaribBEING, in 2024, Little Caribbean received a Historic Preservation Award from the Preservation League of New York State. The strong immigrant population has made Little Caribbean not just a historic part of the city, but also a hopping neighborhood for food-lovers with its many locally owned eateries, businesses, and hospitality. So the next time you're in New York City, make sure to head to Flatbush. You (and your stomach) don't want to miss out on all Little Caribbean has to offer.

