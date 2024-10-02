Michigan's 'Tunnel Of Trees' Is A Lakeside Road That Transforms Into A Fall Foliage Wonderland

While summer may be best for one of the most stunning and storied U.S. road trips along the Pacific Coast Highway, autumn is the perfect season for taking leisurely drives through small towns. Similar to the fall foliage in West Virginia's breathtaking but underrated Greenbrier Valley, the Tunnel of Trees on M-119 twists through enchanting forests, skirting the shores of Lake Michigan as one of the most scenic roads in the U.S.

Though you're welcome to drive it anytime, the ideal season to explore Northern Michigan's beautiful route is in the fall. The Tunnel of Trees is 20 miles from start to finish, making it the perfect length for a relaxing day trip. As you travel beneath a canopy of vibrant colored leaves, you'll find spectacular views, rustic towns, quaint local restaurants, and historical pit stops. For your next autumnal getaway, rake in the magic of the season with a drive through the Tunnel of Trees.