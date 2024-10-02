Michigan's 'Tunnel Of Trees' Is A Lakeside Road That Transforms Into A Fall Foliage Wonderland
While summer may be best for one of the most stunning and storied U.S. road trips along the Pacific Coast Highway, autumn is the perfect season for taking leisurely drives through small towns. Similar to the fall foliage in West Virginia's breathtaking but underrated Greenbrier Valley, the Tunnel of Trees on M-119 twists through enchanting forests, skirting the shores of Lake Michigan as one of the most scenic roads in the U.S.
Though you're welcome to drive it anytime, the ideal season to explore Northern Michigan's beautiful route is in the fall. The Tunnel of Trees is 20 miles from start to finish, making it the perfect length for a relaxing day trip. As you travel beneath a canopy of vibrant colored leaves, you'll find spectacular views, rustic towns, quaint local restaurants, and historical pit stops. For your next autumnal getaway, rake in the magic of the season with a drive through the Tunnel of Trees.
Charming towns along the Tunnel of Trees
Stretching from Harbor Springs to Cross Village, there are plenty of small-town attractions along the Tunnel of Trees. If you start on the south end in Harbor Springs, stop by Pond Hill Farm before beginning your journey. It boasts a cafe, winery, and farmers market. During autumn, check out their Fall Fest Weekends, which feature live music, pumpkin-themed activities, and a corn maze. If you need a sweeter snack in this first city, pick up some award-winning treats at Tom's Mom's Cookies.
Heading north through a wonderland of fall leaves and hairpin turns, you'll reach the tiny town of Good Hart. As the halfway point, this town is worth stopping for, especially if you visit the Good Hart General Store. Housed in a 1930s red building, it's the perfect place to grab a homemade pot pie or a roadside souvenir before continuing on your route. Ending in Cross Village, you'll find historic charm surrounded by scenic beauty. The focal point of the town is the enchanting Legs Inn. Renowned as a seasonal dining destination, the rustic locale offers authentic Polish cuisine and lakeside cottage rentals.
The Tunnel of Trees' scenic and historical spots
If you want to stretch your legs and soak up the area's natural autumnal beauty, you'll find a playground of gorgeous spaces along the Tunnel of Trees. About 4 miles northwest of Harbor Springs is the Thorne Swift Nature Preserve, which spreads across 30 acres of land. The outdoor sanctuary includes hiking trails, boardwalks, observation decks, and 300 feet of public beach along Lake Michigan. You can also visit the Elizabeth Kennedy Nature Center, which hosts seasonal events like cranberry picking and bird watching. Both the preserve and Nature Center are open from 10 a.m. to sunset, Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Other scenic landmarks include the Five Mile Creek Schoolhouse, a historic one-room building dating back to 1880, and Angell Farm, a 900-foot overlook that boasts sweeping views of Lake Michigan. When you're ready to rest your weary head, you can head north to Petoskey for the night. The small city is great to visit in the fall when you can enjoy the brisk autumn air, tour a cider mill, and spend even more time searching for colorful changing leaves. If you've seen all North America's harvest season has to offer, Japan features some impressive fall foliage destinations.