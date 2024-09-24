The Best Destinations Across Japan For An Ultimate Fall Foliage Getaway, According To Research
With the turning of the season, we bid adieu to our swim trunks and travel-sized bottles of sunscreen to welcome the cooler weather and crisper views of fall. But believe it or not, enjoying fall foliage is not just an American activity. That's right, even on the opposite side of the globe, Japan welcomes leaf peepers from all over the world during the pumpkin spice season who are eager to experience everything crunchy and colorful the Land of the Rising Sun has to offer.
If East Coast road trips aren't your thing and the spooky tourist attraction of Salem, Massachusetts, feels a bit overrated, why not venture further afield for a truly unique fall experience? Japan is awash with gorgeous lakes, temples, forests, and waterfalls that become even livelier in the fall when the surrounding forests transition from summer green to golden yellow, scarlet red, and every autumnal color in between. So double-check that passport expiration date, and get your maps ready because these are the best destinations across Japan for an ultimate fall foliage getaway.
Ruriko-in Temple, Kyoto
While Tokyo might be the beating heart of Japan, you'll have to venture deeper to see what the country has to offer in terms of fall foliage. The best city to visit? The spiritual hub of Kyoto. Serving as the nation's capital and home base of the emperor from 794 to 1868, this city is home to many beautiful temples and shrines — not to mention the best places to see momiji, aka maple leaves tinted red.
While the city has a wide variety of temples and shrines, the best location to see peak fall views is the Buddhist Ruriko-in Temple. Near the picturesque Mount Hiei, this age-old temple has gone viral online for its view from the second floor. With windows spanning floor to ceiling, this specific point in Ruriko-in Temple reveals something of an optical illusion, where the lush autumn colors outside are reflected in the temple's shiny interior. This combination of mountainous beauty and architectural fantasy makes this Kyoto treasure a must-see for travelers interested in unique leaf peeping.
Kurobe Gorge, Toyama
Be transported to the era of vintage train travel by grabbing a ride on the Kurobe Gorge Railway. This sightseeing train takes travelers on a winding odyssey through the Kurobe Gorge, a narrow valley surrounded on each side by rich forest views. In the fall, this area in the Northern Japan Alps becomes awash with deep reds and bright golds, making it an unforgettable sight from mid-October to mid-November when foliage is at its peak.
If trains aren't your style, the changing leaves can still be surveyed from one of the outdoor hot springs in the Kurobe area. The most notable is the Kuronagi Onsen, a rural hot spring right next to the river, offering indoor and outdoor baths. So, while the weather might be chilly, these traditional Japanese baths are sure to keep you warm while you indulge in some autumnal relaxation.
Minoo Falls, Osaka
One stunning Japanese destination that comes alive in the pumpkin spice season is Minoo Falls. Hidden away on the outskirts of the Osaka city center is this 108-foot-high waterfall surrounded by extraordinary fall foliage. This spot is perfect for hikers, birdwatchers, and all breeds of nature lovers, as it takes a good 45-minute walk to reach the foot of the waterfall. However, the view of the rushing water set against carmine leaves makes the trek worth it.
What sweetens the deal is that the first half of your hike will take you through a route dotted with traditional temples and shops, many of which sell a treat you can only get during the fall in Japan — momiji tempura, aka deep-fried maple leaves. While this snack is popular throughout autumn, the best time to catch the changing leaves at Minoo Falls is mid-to-late November, when foliage colors are most vivid.
Jozankei Onsen, Hokkaido
One of the most iconic tourist activities in Japan is taking a dip in sacred, steamy hot springs. Called onsens, these bubbling baths are the biggest draws of the western town of Hokkaido. And if you're looking for the best of the best, head to Jozankei Onsen. Nestled in the peaks outside of the urban center of Sapporo, this hot spring hub is a triple threat. You will enjoy mountain views, the Toyohira River, and gorgeous fall foliage.
Rest assured, your onsen comprises ancient minerals, as the waters date back to 1866, when they were first discovered. Outside of Jozankei Onsen, free foot baths are available around Hokkaido, highlighting the locale's commitment to maintaining its reputation as a wellness capital. Forget the hikes and the train tours; this is the ideal destination for those looking to unwind while taking in autumnal views.
Mikuni Pass, Hokkaido
Many people might claim that America is the road trip capital of the world, but Japan also has its unmissable car journeys, especially around the fall season. Specifically, the Mikuni Pass in Kamishihoro offers visitors the chance to view the Hokkaido area's stunning fall foliage at 3,737 feet above sea level while remaining in the comfort of your (rental) car.
Cutting through National Route 273, this strip of road is the highest spot of all the national highways in Japan. Look out for the oh-so-autumnal Matsumi-Ohashi Bridge in bright red, as well as the observation deck that allows travelers to pull over, stay awhile, and fully embrace the natural bounty of the area. To make it a truly memorable pit stop, head to the Mikuni Pass Cafe at the top of the Pass, where you can enjoy a cup of joe, ice cream, and maybe even a hearty fall-inspired meal. This Japanese location is not just about the destination but the leafy journey.
Shirakawa-go, Gifu
If your Instagram feed is littered with cottagecore images of rural life, duck ponds, and freshly baked pies, you might be interested in a getaway to Shirakawa-go. This UNESCO World Heritage Site in Gifu is the stuff of dreams for those who fantasize about the simple life. What makes this locale special are the gassho-zukuri, aka thatched roof houses, that dot the skyline. Gassho-zukuri roughly translates to "constructed like hands in prayer," an allusion to the triangular shape of these iconic cottages' roofs that are said to resemble the way Buddhist monks would form their hands during prayers.
This distinctive style was created by residents generations ago to combat the heavy snow in the winter, but it's during the autumn season that this mountainous region really shines. Many of the thatched-roof houses are over 200 years old and, set against the deep crimson and rich oranges of the fall leaves, are sure to transport visitors to a fairy tale land. Book an authentic farmhouse stay and explore the history of the region's silkworm cultivation for the consummate cottagecore vacation.
Lake Kawaguchi, Yamanashi
Is there anything more quintessentially Japanese than a view of Mount Fuji? If you're visiting this wonder of the world in the fall, then make sure you head straight to Lake Kawaguchiko. The size of the mountain — 13,388 feet tall, to be exact — means that peak peekers are spoiled for choice when deciding where to view this iconic landmark. But while there are multiple viewing points throughout the region, Lake Kawaguchiko pulls double duty, offering beautiful views of fall foliage alongside the unmissable optical illusion of Mount Fuji reflecting on the water.
The best time to see the leaves around the lake changing colors is reportedly around late October and late November, and with this period being so close to winter, visitors might even be able to witness the first dustings of snow at the very top of Mount Fuji. To truly relish in the pumpkin spice energy of the area, though, you will want to circle the Momiji Tunnel on your map. This is a leafy road to the west of the lake known for the maple trees that line the way. In the fall, these iconic trees become ablaze with a variety of autumn colors, making the tunnel perfect for photographers and leaf lovers alike.
Shiretoko National Park, Hokkaido
Brown bears and killer whales are just a few of the wild animals you can spot while visiting the Shiretoko National Park in Hokkaido. The forests in the park burst with color every fall and are home to a variety of animals. These include 36 land mammal species, 22 marine mammal species, and 285 bird species. This rare spot is perfect for nature lovers seeking to make unique autumn memories.
Grab your binoculars and best hiking boots as you journey to view the Sea of Okhotsk, Lake Kussharo, or the spectacular Kamuiwakka Hot Waterfall. Other activities include boat tours and multiple-day cycling jaunts that take you through the unique alpine environment and introduce you to the best fall foliage viewing spots. In the winter, this mountainous area freezes over. It is renowned for its drift ice and snowshoe tours, meaning the autumn period is a rare but golden opportunity to visit this rugged locale.
Kamikochi, Nagano
In the heart of the Northern Japanese Alps, the remote valley of Kamikochi boasts some of the highest mountaintops in the country. This is a great spot for leaf hunters interested in exploring the more remote corners of the Land of the Rising Sun. Historically, the area was the domain of cattle ranchers and woodsmen, but today, it is a river-laden park where visitors can encounter wildlife and impressive fall foliage.
Most famously, this area is the home of the iconic Japanese Macaque monkeys. Visitors can get up close and personal with these cheeky creatures known for their mischievous activities and penchant for bathing in the hot springs of the Alps. Similar in appearance to the mountain goat, this craggy area is also the home of the Kamoshika, a unique Japanese mammal. These encounters with the natural world, paired with views of the Azusa River and the radiant fall foliage, make Kamikochi a true hidden gem.
Lake Towada, Aomori
In the far north of Japan, you'll find the brisk Honshu Islands. While there are plenty of gorgeous sites to see across the Islands, the impressive Lake Towada is the largest caldera lake in the area. Mark this special spot on your map, fall lovers, as mounds of colorful fall foliage surround the lake. In addition to Japan's classic momiji maple trees, cardinal-colored beech trees are also sprinkled along the fittingly named Mount Towada.
Nestled in the country's cooler northern region, you'll have to book your trip slightly earlier in the autumn season. Mid-to-late October is the ideal time to visit, as fall foliage around Lake Towada will be at its most vibrant. For the best views, book a sightseeing ferry offering a 360 view of the area. Adventurous travelers can get up close and personal with the lake on a canoeing tour.
Rikugien Garden, Tokyo
For city steppers interested in taking in the fall foliage but uninteresting in bidding goodbye to the Japanese capital, the best place to log some leaf-peeping hours in Tokyo is Rikugien Garden. Despite the city's reputation for wild nightlife and anime culture, this historic garden dates to 1700 and is a tour de force of Edo-era artistry and poetry.
Rikugien can be translated to "six poems garden," a reference to the literary theme of the garden, where visitors can enjoy 88 settings from notable poems of the era. With multiple walking paths, ponds, and streams, Rikugien Garden offers travelers a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of downtown Tokyo. In the fall, the area's maple trees come alive in colors of scarlet and cinnamon. For the most bountiful views, head to the Tsutsuji no Chaya teahouse, where a small stream and dangling branches come together to create the perfect fall foliage viewing point.
Kenroku-en Garden, Kanazawa
Is your calendar booked with Halloween events? Don't fret, as the fall foliage in this centuries-old garden doesn't fully bloom until mid-November. Located in the city of Kanazawa, Kenroku-en Garden is known for its beautiful scenery — including cherry and maple trees — that attracts thousands of visitors every year. The garden was once the domain of the wealthy Maeda family, sitting outside of Kanazawa Castle, but today, it is a unique piece of Japanese history available for public viewing.
For a fully immersive experience, visitors are invited to hit up one of the city's kimono rental services before touring the gardens. Once dressed in the proper Meiji-era clothing, like it's 1871 (when the garden first opened to the public), explore the natural features that were once the delight of Japanese aristocracy. A small fountain within Kasumigaike Pond is one of the oldest of its kind in Japan, naturally powered by an elevation drop to reveal a shooting stream of water that can go as high as 11.4 feet. For real foliage buffs, you can't miss the Karasaki Pine. Planted in Kenroku-en Garden hundreds of years ago, this autumnal wonder still has leaves that change color every fall and is a necessary pilgrimage to anyone devoted to fall leaf peeping.
Arashiyama, Kyoto
If it is peaceful shrines and unique bamboo forests you're looking for, then the district of Arashiyama in Kyoto is the perfect spot for your autumn holiday. It's one of the most famous fall-time color spots in the city, thanks to the beautiful rust-colored leaves that frame the region's lakes. Arashiyama's bamboo groves are its most distinctive natural features, but there's nothing like the view from the water on a sunny autumn day.
Rent either a simple rowboat or a more luxurious "pleasure boat" to cruise along the Hozu-gawa River, where pumpkin-colored leaves will wave at you from far above. You'll also encounter the Togetsukyo Bridge, aka Moon Crossing Bridge. Originally built in the Heian Period, which lasted from 794 to 1185, the bridge has since become an integral part of local customs. Young girls in the Arashiyama area are often blessed in a nearby temple before being challenged to walk across the bridge without looking back. What happens if you do glance behind your shoulder? It's said that you will be cursed with bad luck. Visitors can take on this challenge or just sit back and enjoy the fall colors.
Hitachi Seaside Park
Maple leaves are not the only foliage to crisp and turn red in the autumn; the short and fluffy kochia shrub does, too. If you head to Hitachi Seaside Park in the fall, you'll encounter rolling hills of bright apple-red kochia, which slowly but surely transition from a rich summer green to its famous vermillion hue. Despite the organism's other name, summer cypress, these adorable anemone-like bushes have become an iconic image of the crunchy season in Japan.
Only an hour outside of Tokyo, this eccentric locale not only offers visitors the chance to get in touch with another side of nature, but it also offers the daredevil traveler a bit of neon-lit excitement. The on-site amusement park boasts over 25 fair rides, a 328-foot-tall Ferris wheel, a mini-golf course, and more, making for the most quirky of autumn getaways. Take in the best of Japanese fall foliage while also injecting some adrenaline into your vacation.
Mount Takao, Tokyo
Only 50 minutes from the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, you'll find this perfectly crisp fall getaway. Famed for its rich fall foliage, Mount Takao is popular with locals and tourists and can get quite busy in late November, when the summertime green has finally given way to the glorious auburn and ambers of changing leaves. However, booking your trip early and braving the crowds is worth it for this unforgettably quaint experience.
Cable cars and chair lifts are available to take visitors halfway up the mountain (we're not sure if you'd even be interested in scaling the entire 1,965 feet), where they can breathe the fresh mountain air and snap away at the enviable autumn views. When you make it to the end, you'll only have to walk a few steps from the cable car station to find Mt. Takao Beer Mount, the highest-altitude beer garden in Toyko. Leave other destinations for the hikers, as this leisurely spot is for the foodies, ale enthusiasts, and anyone who prefers to experience autumn from the comfort of a garden seat.
Methodology
When researching this article, we turned toward climate data and pinned down the peak foliage times for each region. It wasn't just the foliage that sold each destination, though; we also considered their geographical and architectural diversity. While a pretty woodland scene may get you all in your pumpkin spice feels, we wanted to choose areas in Japan that offered more unique photo ops. This means these areas didn't just offer amazing foliage scenes but were also home to unique and culturally relevant structures like temples, scenic roads, bridges, waterfalls, rivers, and more.
Additionally, consulting expert opinions of travel blogs and sites like Time Out Tokyo and works of travel photographers, we were able to uncover the 15 best destinations in Japan for an ultimate fall foliage getaway that will ignite your love for the crisper season.