Day Of The Dead In This Mexican City Rivals Mardi Gras In New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans is world-renowned for its vibrant parades, lively music, elaborate costumes, and its overall exuberant atmosphere. But there's another equally fantastic celebration happening south of the border known as Día de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) in Oaxaca, one of Mexico's safest destinations. For more than two days, the city pulses with life, barely pausing as it honors the ancient tradition. From lively parades with marching bands and dancers to the colorful altars, flavorful food, and cemeteries adorned with marigolds, this celebration is truly one of a kind.

Long before the Spanish arrived in Mexico, the Zapotec, Toltec, and Aztec civilizations celebrated the Day of the Dead. For these cultures, death wasn't seen as an end but as the beginning of a journey. They believed that after death, souls embarked on a 9-stage journey through the underworld, eventually finding peace. Death was revered as a natural and significant part of life. According to their traditions, on October 31st, the boundary between the living and the dead dissolves, allowing spirits to return to visit their loved ones for 48 hours. First, the spirits of the young arrive, followed by the elder spirits as the celebration draws to a close. While Día de los Muertos now incorporates Catholic symbols introduced by the Spanish, it remains at heart a celebration of eternal life, love, and connection across generations.

