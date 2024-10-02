Visit One Of Southeast Asia's Most Underrated Countries For An Affordable, Uncrowded Vacation

One of Laos' charms is the space, as it has a population of less than 8 million people in a country slightly larger than the state of Utah. While the country is a multiethnic nation, three main groups make up the population: Lao Theung, the region's most ancient indigenous people; Lao Loums, the most populous group, many of whom are closely related to Thai people; and Lao Sung, which includes the most recent migrants from 18th-century China. The charm of Laos is in the many villages that still exist with independent economies, where the people grow their own food and trade goods, living a quiet, rural life. In Luang Prabang, the major tourist attractions are Buddhist monasteries, like Wat Xieng Thong and Wat Mai Suwannaphumaham. These temples, along with the historic architecture of the central city, allow visitors an inside look into historic Laos.

Advertisement

Cruises along the Mekong River, which runs the length of the country, are another way to relax. Take a cruise on the river for a day-long journey, as these slow boats make small stops throughout the seven- to nine-hour days on the river. You could also consider taking a two-day cruise with a comfortable hotel stay. Avoid a rainy summer and travel between October and April, when temperatures range from 86 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit during the dry season.