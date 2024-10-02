Visit One Of Southeast Asia's Most Underrated Countries For An Affordable, Uncrowded Vacation
Many travelers forget about Laos as it borders the Southeast Asian tourist trifecta of Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam. In 2023, Statista reported over 28 million tourist entries into Thailand, while the Lao News Agency reported only 3.4 million visitors to Laos in the same year. What's more, Trip.com reports you can spend as little as $30 to $50 per day as a budget traveler to stay, eat, and see the sights. To discover Southeast Asia beyond Thailand's postcard-worthy beaches, check out this landlocked jewel's mountains, rivers, ancient temples, and great food without the crowds.
Laos spent hundreds of years under Siam (Thailand) rule and was part of French Indochina in the 18th century. The country's three airports in Vientiane (the capital), Luang Prabang, and Pakse offer international flights. A sleeper train is also available from Bangkok to Vientiane. A seat-only journey costs $10, but you can get a sleeper car with air conditioning for $30. Most travelers must arrange a 30-day tourist visa on arrival in the country.
The people and culture of Laos
One of Laos' charms is the space, as it has a population of less than 8 million people in a country slightly larger than the state of Utah. While the country is a multiethnic nation, three main groups make up the population: Lao Theung, the region's most ancient indigenous people; Lao Loums, the most populous group, many of whom are closely related to Thai people; and Lao Sung, which includes the most recent migrants from 18th-century China. The charm of Laos is in the many villages that still exist with independent economies, where the people grow their own food and trade goods, living a quiet, rural life. In Luang Prabang, the major tourist attractions are Buddhist monasteries, like Wat Xieng Thong and Wat Mai Suwannaphumaham. These temples, along with the historic architecture of the central city, allow visitors an inside look into historic Laos.
Cruises along the Mekong River, which runs the length of the country, are another way to relax. Take a cruise on the river for a day-long journey, as these slow boats make small stops throughout the seven- to nine-hour days on the river. You could also consider taking a two-day cruise with a comfortable hotel stay. Avoid a rainy summer and travel between October and April, when temperatures range from 86 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit during the dry season.
Laos' reasonable prices
Similar to these destinations where the U.S. dollar goes the furthest, in Laos, you can easily find a place to sleep and feed yourself for around $30 per night. If you have the option to spend a bit more, your dollars will go a long way. While exchange rates change frequently, around 22,072 Laotian kips (LAK) will cost you $1. Besides LAK, Thai baht and U.S. dollars are widely accepted for large transactions. Even if you are staying in the largest city, Vientiane, you won't be spending much. In fact, Budgetyourtrip.com, which compiles traveler-reported data, reports an average user hotel price of $33 per night, with budget guesthouses found for as little as $10. At the high end, the five-star Don Chan Palace starts at $100 per night, complete with spa facilities and restaurants. In smaller cities, travelers report that it's possible to negotiate hotel prices.
The adventurous street food eater will find an abundance of belly-busting delights in Laos. Khao Niaw is sticky rice served in cone-shaped bamboo baskets, while Mok Pa is a banana-wrapped steamed fish prepared with chilis and lemongrass. The national dish, Larb, is a traditional minced meat salad cooked with fish juice, lime juice, chilis, and herbs. You'll find these items served from street stalls and sidewalk restaurants for $2 to $5. Tipping is not required but always appreciated — at high-end restaurants, you may find service included in the bill. If you still want a budget-friendly island trip, consider one of these gorgeous destinations for vacationing that won't break the bank.