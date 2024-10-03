One Of Europe's Cheapest, Most Underrated Countries Offers A Crowd-Free Scenic Getaway

Just north of some of the best destinations in Greece, travelers can find one of the most affordable and underrated countries in Europe. If you're looking for a European getaway on a budget, North Macedonia is the country for you.

Home to a population of about 1.8 million, North Macedonia stretches across roughly 9,927 square miles of land. Within, travelers can find everything from stunning natural wonders and historic churches to charming cities and incredible artwork. Visitors who value getting the most for their money will appreciate seeing these sights for reasonable prices. Widely praised for being affordable and uncrowded, North Macedonia pairs its intriguing attractions with competitive prices that make the country more accessible for budget travelers.

You won't have to worry about jam-packed crowds while touring the country either. In 2023, North Macedonia reported 1,168,730 total tourists. That's just a fraction of the 6.2 million tourist arrivals that Slovenia, another overlooked and unexpected country in Europe, counted in 2023.

