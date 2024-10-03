One Of Europe's Cheapest, Most Underrated Countries Offers A Crowd-Free Scenic Getaway
Just north of some of the best destinations in Greece, travelers can find one of the most affordable and underrated countries in Europe. If you're looking for a European getaway on a budget, North Macedonia is the country for you.
Home to a population of about 1.8 million, North Macedonia stretches across roughly 9,927 square miles of land. Within, travelers can find everything from stunning natural wonders and historic churches to charming cities and incredible artwork. Visitors who value getting the most for their money will appreciate seeing these sights for reasonable prices. Widely praised for being affordable and uncrowded, North Macedonia pairs its intriguing attractions with competitive prices that make the country more accessible for budget travelers.
You won't have to worry about jam-packed crowds while touring the country either. In 2023, North Macedonia reported 1,168,730 total tourists. That's just a fraction of the 6.2 million tourist arrivals that Slovenia, another overlooked and unexpected country in Europe, counted in 2023.
North Macedonia's best attractions and things to do
Start your North Macedonia adventure by touring some of the country's gorgeous natural landscapes. Several national parks throughout the country welcome sightseers, but one of the best is National Park Galicica. Located between Lake Ohrid and Lake Prespa, this national park treats visitors to mindblowing views from atop Peak Magaro and serene waterfront hikes. Discover even more scenic hikes at Matka Canyon on the outskirts of North Macedonia's capital city of Skopje. If hiking isn't your speed, join a boat tour to catch the region's best sights and learn about local history. Skopje Daily Tours runs a well-rated half-day tour that departs from downtown Skopje to Matka Canyon.
Visitors can also experience Macedonian culture at some of the country's excellent museums and historic sites. Overlooking Lake Ohrid, the Bay of the Bones Museum invites visitors to explore the archeological wonders of the Ploca Micov Kamen excavation site. In the city of Bitola, travelers can marvel at Heraclea's mosaic artworks, gorgeous old amphitheater, and ancient ruins dating back to long-past Macedonian empires. Make time to stroll through Skopje's Old Bazaar, too. This fascinating marketplace dates back to the Ottoman era and is a wonderful place to sightsee, people-watch, or shop.
The most affordable time of year to visit North Macedonia
According to price estimates from Kayak, the most affordable months to book a hotel in North Macedonia are January, June, July, and October. Summer may be one of the more popular tourist seasons thanks to warm weather and regional festivals, but visitors who want to avoid crowds as much as possible can also enjoy the country in spring or autumn. These seasons are perfect for enjoying North Macedonia's national parks. National Park Galicica welcomes wildflowers in spring and National Park Mavrovo lights up with fall foliage in autumn.
Curious to visit North Macedonia in the winter? While you'll have to keep an eye out for seasonal closures and attractions with reduced winter hours, the country still offers unique adventures in cold weather months. Active travelers can enjoy skiing or snowshoeing on Korab Mountain. Afterward, you can warm up by soaking in the thermal waters at spas in the Debar region.