A Stress-Free Getaway Awaits At This Artsy New Jersey Area With An Award-Winning Downtown

While many people visiting New Jersey opt to explore quaint beach towns like Cape May or stroll the oceanfront boardwalk in Ashbury, those looking for a quiet getaway should look to town of Westfield. Arguably one of the Garden State's most beloved hidden gems, Westfield boasts the award "Great Downtown" for its charming city center, complete with pastel-colored Victorian buildings and red-brick storefronts. The postcard-perfect downtown isn't the only draw, though, as Westfield was named one of the safest cities in America in 2024. Its suburban charm, proximity to New York City (just one hour by train), and excellent school district are a magnet for the well-to-do of New Jersey, and this sense of security and tranquility is felt throughout the city.

In addition to its award-winning downtown, Westfield has historic significance. It was the childhood home of Charles Addams, American cartoonist and creator of "The Addams Family." During October, the town is awash in spooky decor for AddamsFest, hosting decorating contests, art workshops, and even a masquerade ball. If you're visiting outside of October and still want to join the Addams Family fun, drive by 411 Elm Street to see the house that inspired the family's mansion. While more enchanting than spooky, discover why Westfield, with its beautiful downtown and historic sites, should be at the top of your New Jersey travel list.