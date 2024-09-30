A Stress-Free Getaway Awaits At This Artsy New Jersey Area With An Award-Winning Downtown
While many people visiting New Jersey opt to explore quaint beach towns like Cape May or stroll the oceanfront boardwalk in Ashbury, those looking for a quiet getaway should look to town of Westfield. Arguably one of the Garden State's most beloved hidden gems, Westfield boasts the award "Great Downtown" for its charming city center, complete with pastel-colored Victorian buildings and red-brick storefronts. The postcard-perfect downtown isn't the only draw, though, as Westfield was named one of the safest cities in America in 2024. Its suburban charm, proximity to New York City (just one hour by train), and excellent school district are a magnet for the well-to-do of New Jersey, and this sense of security and tranquility is felt throughout the city.
In addition to its award-winning downtown, Westfield has historic significance. It was the childhood home of Charles Addams, American cartoonist and creator of "The Addams Family." During October, the town is awash in spooky decor for AddamsFest, hosting decorating contests, art workshops, and even a masquerade ball. If you're visiting outside of October and still want to join the Addams Family fun, drive by 411 Elm Street to see the house that inspired the family's mansion. While more enchanting than spooky, discover why Westfield, with its beautiful downtown and historic sites, should be at the top of your New Jersey travel list.
Enjoy art, history, and arcade games in downtown Westfield
Begin your day in Westfield by wandering the charming downtown, where you'll encounter red brick edifices juxtaposed with the pointed roofs of colorful Victorian buildings. The quaint intersection along Quimby, Elm, and Broad Street is a good starting place, as there are plenty of shops and restaurants in every direction. Westfield has a thriving art scene, admire paintings, sculptures, and more from local artists while gallery hopping, or stop in at the Westfield Arts Collective in the historic Rialto Theater. The self-proclaimed "Center for Creativity" hosts events each month to share and promote the arts, from sidewalk galleries to film screenings.
Just down the street is YESTERcades, the perfect spot to satisfy your inner child with old-school arcade games. Open 7 days a week, this video arcade has classics from the '80s and '90s along with modern console games. Test your aim during a round of Skeeball, or escape ghost-filled mazes with Pac-Man. YESTERcades visitors describe it on Google Reviews as pure "nostalgic joy." History buffs should check out the Miller-Cory House Museum. Open Sunday afternoons from September to May (calling ahead is advised), costumed guides (docents) lead visitors through the immaculately restored 1740s homestead. This historic, immersive experience paints a vivid picture of life for Westfielders during the 18th century.
Unwind and refuel with Westfield's excellent ammenities
Unwind in one of Westfield's best-loved green spaces, Mindowaskin Park. The 12.6 acre area is a peaceful retreat in heart of the city, with an accessible walking path that takes visitors alongside lush gardens and a large pond. Watch ducks float lazily around the water, punctuated by a soaring fountain jet, while giggles and shrieks of children at the playground carry on the breeze. For complete indulgence and relaxation, book a session at the highly-rated On the Side Spa. Boost your skin with a custom facial, complete with a detailed skin analysis and individualized products, or rejuvenate your muscles with deep tissue massage.
When hunger strikes, refuel at the nearby Addams Tavern. Named for the city's golden boy, cartoonist Charles Addams, the Addams Tavern serves up American cuisine alongside a robust wine list. Sink your teeth into a tender filet mignon or a decadent lobster roll while sipping on a glass of Pinot Noir in the elegant dining room. For a sweet treat, check out The Chocolate Bar. Founded by Westfield native, Niel Grote Jr., the shop dishes up 25 flavors of Italian gelato, hand-dipped chocolates, and beverages. Stop in for a scoop of Mi Amoré (vanilla with chocolate chips and strawberry swirl) or sip on a flawlessly brewed espresso, the perfect pick-me-up while exploring one of New Jersey's safest and most charming cities.
While it's possible to visit Westfield for a day trip, those who want to take their time exploring can book at overnight stay at the city's boutique hotel, The Westfield Inn. Centrally located a few blocks from the downtown area, you'll be able to easily access the town's main attractions by foot.