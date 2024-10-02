One Of Texas' Prettiest Towns Is A Picturesque Gem Situated Between Two Lakes
The City of Jefferson, Texas, is believed to be the fifth oldest settlement in the entire state, a pre-Civil War jewel that today offers an incredible glimpse into America's past. Though Jefferson has a population of fewer than 2,000, nearly 200 years ago it was one of the area's most bustling boomtowns thanks to its economically lucrative position on the Big Cypress Bayou making it an important river port, with a diverse population and a huge social scene. It remains the seat of Marion County, a huge draw for tourists looking to delve into the rich history of Texas, with a great number of museums, historical landmarks, and guided tours to stir the imagination.
Jefferson is as beautiful as it is quaint, offering a lot of the things that keep the Lone Star State's coastal towns so popular, as it is nestled between two stunning lakes: Caddo and Lake O' the Pines — both of which are great fishing spots. As such, the town offers an incredible mixture of history, culture, and natural beauty that makes it a perfect destination for a short southern vacation with a difference.
Honoring the history of Jefferson, Texas
The jewel in the Jefferson cultural calendar is undoubtedly the Annual Pilgrimage Festival, which takes place each spring and attracts a great number of visitors from across America and beyond. Organized for more than 75 years by the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club, the festival has grown to comprise a wide range of events including tours of four of the town's most beautiful historic homes and gardens, performances of the notorious Diamond Bessie murder trial, a grand ballroom salad luncheon and a parade that includes horses and vintage cars.
However, Jefferson caters to history enthusiasts all year round. There are approximately 100 historical landmarks in the town, and organized tours of homes and other historic walks take place regularly. And no visit to Jefferson is complete without a stop at the Jefferson General Store, a store carrying old fashioned candy, toys, and other souvenirs so you can take a piece of Jefferson back home with you.
There's more to Jefferson than history
When not taking in the beautiful architecture or engaging with Jefferson's historic attractions, it's time to make the most of what else this tiny but intriguing town has to offer. In good weather, visitors can enjoy boat trips around Caddo and Lake O' the Pines, such as those organized by Captain Ron's Swamp Tours, which have a focus on the area's natural history and unique ecosystems. Trips take roughly an hour and a half, making them a great stop during short visits on vacations that include, for example, visits to the best national parks in Texas.
Apart from the historic Jefferson General Store, the town also boasts a great range of locally-owned shops and stores to make yours a memorable visit. Popular businesses include Bohn's Gift Shoppe, Calavera Leather & Cigar Co., and the Fudge Factory, which is ideal for chocolate lovers traveling across the U.S. There are also large antique shops and malls that are a perfect complement to Jefferson's historical attractions, and the town is also boasts a variety of family friendly restaurant options. Jefferson is known for having some of the best places to stay in the county, with a wide range of bed and breakfast and hotels that in most cases are pieces of history themselves.