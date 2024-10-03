This Underrated City On Colombia's Caribbean Coast Offers A Less Crowded Tropical Escape

For an unexpected twist on your upcoming tropical vacation, consider the historic city of Cartagena in Colombia. Located on the country's northern coast, Cartagena offers luxurious white sand beaches, stunning colonial architecture, and a lively atmosphere with fewer crowds than other Caribbean destinations. The city's easy access to the sea means you can also enjoy turquoise warm waters and explore some of Colombia's affordable, little-known islands.

Much like other spots in the Caribbean, Cartagena is alive with a colorful culture and rich history, showcased through its art, music, and cuisine. The city gained UNESCO World Heritage Site status in the 1980s for its well-preserved fortifications and famous port. Historically referred to as Cartagena de Indias by Spanish settlers in the 16th century, the modern-day city is an incredible place with plenty of sights, activities, and accommodations for everyone. Whether you're booking a romantic couple's break or a family vacation to the enchanting Cartagena, these Colombian resorts allow visitors to experience the city and the sea in one trip.