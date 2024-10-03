This Underrated City On Colombia's Caribbean Coast Offers A Less Crowded Tropical Escape
For an unexpected twist on your upcoming tropical vacation, consider the historic city of Cartagena in Colombia. Located on the country's northern coast, Cartagena offers luxurious white sand beaches, stunning colonial architecture, and a lively atmosphere with fewer crowds than other Caribbean destinations. The city's easy access to the sea means you can also enjoy turquoise warm waters and explore some of Colombia's affordable, little-known islands.
Much like other spots in the Caribbean, Cartagena is alive with a colorful culture and rich history, showcased through its art, music, and cuisine. The city gained UNESCO World Heritage Site status in the 1980s for its well-preserved fortifications and famous port. Historically referred to as Cartagena de Indias by Spanish settlers in the 16th century, the modern-day city is an incredible place with plenty of sights, activities, and accommodations for everyone. Whether you're booking a romantic couple's break or a family vacation to the enchanting Cartagena, these Colombian resorts allow visitors to experience the city and the sea in one trip.
The historic Old Town of Cartagena
A visit to Cartagena wouldn't be complete without learning about its incredible history and exploring its military fortresses. Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas, built in 1657, is considered an impressive and unconquerable structure, protecting Cartagena from invaders. This must-visit attraction is open every day of the week, and if you arrive right when it opens, you will beat the crowds and have a more relaxed experience.
Marvel at the colonial architecture of churches, mansions, and palaces as you are transported back in time while walking through the Old Town. Easily accessible on foot or via horse-drawn carriage, the Old Town is alive with plenty of restaurants, bars, and street stall vendors. Behind the city walls, the area known as El Centro is characterized by its cobbled streets and Spanish architecture. The San Diego neighborhood offers a bohemian vibe with quieter, picturesque streets and plazas. Take a walking tour with a local guide to get a lay of the land and a deeper understanding of the city's past and present. You'll also get some recommendations for the best spots to eat. While tours are free, tipping your guide is suggested.
Discovering Cartagena's remote tropical islands
One of the immediate draws of this city is its proximity to the gorgeous Barú or Rosario Islands. Cartagena has some stunning beaches, including the famous white sandy shores of Playa Bocagrande in the center; however, it is known for getting very busy. On the island of Barú, the Playa Blanca is a quintessentially postcard-perfect beach with clear, turquoise water. For a more peaceful escape, consider visiting the Rosario islands, famed for their coral reefs and scuba diving. You can get to this paradise by booking a speedboat from La Bodeguita Pier in the historic center. The hour-long journey is ideal for a day trip.
Cartagena is also a very popular stop for cruise ships if you want to make the city part of a wider travel itinerary. With its well-trodden paths and infrastructure catering to international tourists, this beautiful, budget-friendly vacation spot is a must-visit. If you're traveling with kids, consider taking one of the best Royal Caribbean cruise ships for a thrilling family vacation.