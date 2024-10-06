Avoid Crowds At This Greek Island Unaffected By Tourism That Looks A Lot Like Santorini

Santorini has been recognized as one of the most visited Greek islands in the Cyclades archipelago in the Aegean Sea, renowned for its rugged coastal landscapes, breathtaking beaches, and traditional culture. Rightly so, as the island's volcanic topography has created mesmerizing caldera views strongly associated with its landmass. Since the 1970s, the island has welcomed a steady stream of international tourism, now its primary industry. However, recent over-tourism has led popular travel destinations like Santorini to take action to limit the number of tourists, prompting many to seek less crowded islands to explore.

Anafi, an elusive little island about 15 nautical miles from Santorini, is one such alternative — a must-visit instead of overcrowded Santorini. This is another underrated Greek gem that offers many of Santorini's charms – bougainvillea-draped backstreets, picturesque white-washed buildings, and fresh seafood – but with a more laid-back atmosphere. Getting to this lesser-traveled Greek island is easiest by ferry, as the closest airport is on Santorini. Ferries leave Piraeus Port in Athens up to four times a week year-round and take approximately nine hours. From Santorini, ferries run up to six times a week and take just one and a half hours. Get ready to holiday like a local in Anafi.

