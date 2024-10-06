Avoid Crowds At This Greek Island Unaffected By Tourism That Looks A Lot Like Santorini
Santorini has been recognized as one of the most visited Greek islands in the Cyclades archipelago in the Aegean Sea, renowned for its rugged coastal landscapes, breathtaking beaches, and traditional culture. Rightly so, as the island's volcanic topography has created mesmerizing caldera views strongly associated with its landmass. Since the 1970s, the island has welcomed a steady stream of international tourism, now its primary industry. However, recent over-tourism has led popular travel destinations like Santorini to take action to limit the number of tourists, prompting many to seek less crowded islands to explore.
Anafi, an elusive little island about 15 nautical miles from Santorini, is one such alternative — a must-visit instead of overcrowded Santorini. This is another underrated Greek gem that offers many of Santorini's charms – bougainvillea-draped backstreets, picturesque white-washed buildings, and fresh seafood – but with a more laid-back atmosphere. Getting to this lesser-traveled Greek island is easiest by ferry, as the closest airport is on Santorini. Ferries leave Piraeus Port in Athens up to four times a week year-round and take approximately nine hours. From Santorini, ferries run up to six times a week and take just one and a half hours. Get ready to holiday like a local in Anafi.
Embrace the isolation of Anafi's remoteness
Anafi's main town of Chora is a dazzlingly picturesque part of the island. Quintessential Cycladic architecture is as prominent here as it is on Santorini, with cubic structures, white-washed finishes, and blue-domed churches aplenty. The island's narrow, cobblestoned streets transport you back in time, with sunlight dappling through vivid ornamental vines. The village's Venetian Castle is about a 15-minute walk uphill from the town center, offering the perfect spot for catching the sunset.
Those seeking access to shopping malls and supermarkets won't find much in the way of luxuries on Anafi, as the island offers little more than the necessities. Chora has small stores that sell food and drinks, but there is no pharmacy. There is just one ATM and credit cards are not widely accepted. However, the island's locals — approximately 330 people – are self-sufficient and known for being incredibly welcoming to visitors.
Anafi's tiny size makes it a hiker's paradise – and the island is best explored on foot. The island has six marked trails that crisscross the island. Follow the 3-mile hiking trail from Panagia Kalamiotissa Monastery across challenging terrain to reach the top of the 1509-meter-tall monolithic hill of Kalamos, where you'll be rewarded with epic views. Be sure to pack plenty of sunscreen, water, and a neck gaiter to protect against the sun and wind.
Planning your visit to Anafi
You can plan a lavish vacation on a budget in Anafi. The island's lack of tourist development means accommodation options are limited, with a handful of hotels located in Chora and some guest houses scattered just outside. While there are no five-star resorts on the island, the available apartments, hotels, and guest houses are highly rated on Booking.com., often offering panoramic sea views. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the free camping facilities on Roukounas Beach, which include showers, toilets, and even a beach bar.
The weather on Anafi is typical of the Cycladic islands. Peak season runs from July to August when temperatures reach upward of 86 degrees Fahrenheit, while June and September offer milder temperatures that are more comfortable for exploring the island. Pack layers for the evenings or early morning hikes, as the island's winds can be very strong.
Thus far, Anafi doesn't have any nightclubs, so be prepared for a slower pace of life and limited entertainment options. The island is ideal for lovers of the outdoors and those seeking authentic Greek island culture. However, Chora does have wonderful dining options and bars where you can have a drink or two. Apospero offers a modern twist on traditional Greek dishes, with outdoor seating, allowing you to enjoy the Mediterranean evening light. Madres Bar is one of the few spots where you can dance the night away before watching the sunrise in the morning. Argo Cafe is another popular nightlife-lovers hangout, serving cocktails with a view.