Escape Crowds At This This Sleepy Town On The Caribbean That Blends Beach And Mountains
Most of Colombia's Caribbean coast sits in the immense shadow of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. The vast range of thickly forested mountains creates a sense of seclusion for the small beach towns scattered along the white sand shoreline. Palomino, a favorite getaway of Colombians and gringos alike, feels as though it's tucked away in its own little world. The two quiet streets that run through the center of town lead out to the palm tree fringed beaches, bypassing sleepy stalls selling street treats only found in the Colombian Caribbean and cocktail stands dishing out drinks from the morning hours.
The town can easily be reached from the major cities of stunning Santa Marta and Riohacha. There's only one road that runs the whole way along the northern shoreline so you only need to know if you're headed east (from Santa Marta) or west (from Riohacha). It's highly unadvisable to drive your own car, so organize a taxi ride or take a local bus and ask the driver to drop you off at the edge of Palomino. You should take money out in the city before heading to town, as there are no ATMs in Palomino and society is almost entirely cash-based.
Palomino blends the Caribbean coast with Colombian adventure
Palomino's laid-back attitude and sun lounger siestas are a major part of its charm, but they don't make for an activity-packed destination. A trip to the small Caribbean town should mostly be spent strolling along the ivory sands of Playa Palomino, sipping freshly squeezed juices sold in the thatched shacks sheltered under the palms. Swimming is ill-advised, due to the tricky waves and unpredictable riptides, but surfers flock to the sleepy town for the exhilarating waves. It only costs 15,000 COP ($3.56 USD) per hour to rent a surfboard for an hour, while a private one-hour lesson will only set you back 80,000 COP.
Palomino's ideal location between the rugged rocks of Colombia's most famous national park and the topographical curiosities of its north coast make it an ideal place to base while taking day trips out along the shore. Take a day in Tayrona National Park, walking the palm-dappled sandy trails through the dense forest which carry travelers out to stretches of deserted white sand shore. Organize a tour from town or catch one of the regular buses running along the highway and ask to be dropped off at Cañaveral to start your hike. Entry costs 68,500 COP in high season and 57,500 COP in low.
Alternatively, organize a day trip out to the lake hued rose by the reflection of flocking flamingos at Los Flamencos Sanctuary, only 40 miles from Palomino.
Where to eat, drink, and dance in Palomino
Silence rarely exists in Colombia. Salsa music rings from even the most tranquil streets, dancers sway in front of tiny bars, and laughter peels from small palm paneled, thatched-roof homes. Pair a night out in Palomino with the distinct cuisine of the north coast, indulging in platters of Caribbean treats in beachside shacks or the stylish restaurants in town. Start your evening with plates piled high with shrimp and squid, served alongside traditional yuca fries, at Casa Cocotte or patacones paired with fresh ceviche bursting with citrus flavor at the quaint, husband-wife duo run La Cevicheria.
A satiating meal will settle your stomach before the street parties start in earnest. Grab a cocktail from one of the open front bars blasting reggaeton from the early evening or join in the beachy backpacker fun with live music routinely kicking off at Maria Mulata. Follow the locals from there — random festivities are always popping up all over the small and easily navigable beach town. If you hear salsa music coursing and crass Colombian jokes being shouted over the beat, you know you're on the right course.
Remember to always share your bottles of intensely aniseed flavored aguardiente, and to try a cocktail concocted from the coast's freshly cut coconuts and Caribbean rum.