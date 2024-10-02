Escape Crowds At This This Sleepy Town On The Caribbean That Blends Beach And Mountains

Most of Colombia's Caribbean coast sits in the immense shadow of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. The vast range of thickly forested mountains creates a sense of seclusion for the small beach towns scattered along the white sand shoreline. Palomino, a favorite getaway of Colombians and gringos alike, feels as though it's tucked away in its own little world. The two quiet streets that run through the center of town lead out to the palm tree fringed beaches, bypassing sleepy stalls selling street treats only found in the Colombian Caribbean and cocktail stands dishing out drinks from the morning hours.

Advertisement

The town can easily be reached from the major cities of stunning Santa Marta and Riohacha. There's only one road that runs the whole way along the northern shoreline so you only need to know if you're headed east (from Santa Marta) or west (from Riohacha). It's highly unadvisable to drive your own car, so organize a taxi ride or take a local bus and ask the driver to drop you off at the edge of Palomino. You should take money out in the city before heading to town, as there are no ATMs in Palomino and society is almost entirely cash-based.