The 5 Best Spots For Unparalleled Fall Foliage Viewing In Central Park

In the middle of bustling urban Manhattan is a natural oasis — the impressively large 843-acre Central Park. If you've never been before, it's easy to underestimate just how large that is. Central Park is home to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a zoo, a castle, an ice skating rink, playgrounds, multiple ponds and lakes, and around 18,000 trees. In the fall, those trees transform into a brilliant tapestry of reds, yellows, oranges, and golds. The absolute best places to go for a stroll and admire the fall color are the North Woods, The Mall and Literary Walk, The Ramble, near Bethesda Fountain, and around the Reservoir.

If you're looking for budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City this fall, you can spend many afternoons wandering Central Park. There are many different landscapes to choose from for your perfect NYC autumn experience, but fortunately, the park is so large that it has multiple microclimates, meaning different areas of the park hit their autumn foliage peak at different times, so you might just get the opportunity to see them all, if you time your visits right. Make sure to keep your eyes on the Central Park Conservancy's interactive foliage map to find out where their expert arborists who maintain the many types of trees in the park are reporting the most incredible fall color.