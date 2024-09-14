Iconic Spots From Your Favorite Movies That You Can Visit In New York City
Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood, the fulcrum of the movie world where art and glamor converge with spectacular results. Yet, it is impossible to deny the affinity cinema has with a special place on the opposite coast of the United States: New York City. Ever since the film industry as we know it has been around, the Big Apple has been stationed at the very heart of it.
Bustling with inspiration, opportunity, and possibility, NYC has consistently served as a muse to filmmakers and artists who have gone on to change the course of cinema. From romance stories and action comedies to fantasy flicks and holiday classics, films of all kinds and genres have been shot in the City That Never Sleeps. Consequently, the destination is dotted with beloved locations and world-famous landmarks that are now tied to cinema's legacy.
Holly Golightly's legendary apartment in Breakfast at Tiffany's
At one point in time, you could do more than just visit the iconic brownstone apartment where Holly Golightly lived in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." You could actually take up residence there for a taste of the high life that cinema's favorite New York City socialite (portrayed by Audrey Hepburn) enjoyed in the 1961 film. The property in Manhattan's Upper East Side is called Hepburn after its legendary lead and was turned into a luxury homestay that allowed fans to play out their Holly Golightly dreams starting in 2021, though it seems this may no longer be an option.
While only the brownstone's exteriors appear in the classic romantic comedy (the apartment's indoor scenes were shot in Los Angeles), the updated interiors of the house drew on the vintage New York glamor embodied by its most famous fictitious resident. Certain cosmetic changes were made to the estate compared to how it originally was in the film, but its distinct turquoise door makes it easy enough to spot at 169 East 71st Street. For a little more magic, the flagship Tiffany & Co. store at the heart of the film is just a short walk away on Fifth Avenue. Keep an eye on the Inspirato website to see if the luxe stay opens up again.
This Spider-Man fight scene took place at an iconic NYC spot
Few superheroes wear the New York City badge of honor as proudly as Spider-Man. The 2002 Marvel comic adaptation is set in the Big Apple, and you don't have to look too hard to discern some of the city's most notable spots featured in the film. One immediately recognizable locale is Times Square, the neon-lit heart of NYC that attracts millions of visitors every year. Times Square serves as the backdrop for a major fight scene in "Spider-Man" between Tobey Maguire's titular character and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), with its cluster of buildings and billboards sticking out unmistakably.
As close to life as the setting appeared, the superhero scuffle didn't take place in the actual Times Square, and the sequence was put together with the help of CGI expertise. In fact, the creative liberties taken by the crew while recreating the Times Square scene dragged them into a trademark dispute. Even so, knowing that the fight sequence was shot in a studio has hardly dimmed the appeal of Times Square for filmgoers who continue to consider it an important symbol of both cinema and New York, albeit one with more than a few skippable tourist traps.
Have what she had at this cafe from When Harry Met Sally
"I'll have what she's having." It's one of the most iconic lines in the history of cinema, uttered by an onlooker in response to Meg Ryan's scandalous simulation of a fake orgasm inside a cafe in "When Harry Met Sally..." The setting of this unforgettable scene was Katz's Delicatessen, a classic Jewish deli that has been standing tall as a New York City institution for over a century. The 1989 romcom only deepened Katz's distinction as a cultural phenomenon, turning it into a pilgrimage site for fans of the film — in addition to its regular flow of customers, of course. Katz's caters to both demographics with equal diligence.
Simultaneous to upholding the quality of its famous pastrami sandwiches, Katz's has fully embraced its position in pop culture by keeping the legacy of the romcom alive with anniversary celebrations, signs indicating the spot "Where Harry met Sally," and even fun events during which people can compete in fake orgasm challenges. Billy Crystal — who played Harry Burns opposite Ryan's Sally Albright – returned to Katz's in 2023 for the very first time after the film's release, savoring both the sandwiches and the nostalgia. You can have what he had, too!
Jog your memory at the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind station
Whether or not you were able to emerge from the emotional rollercoaster that was "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," the Grand Central Terminal makes for a must-visit spot if you're in New York City. Renowned as one of the busiest train stations in the world and also a major American landmark, Grand Central has served as the setting for countless films, including the 2004 sci-fi drama starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.
It makes an ironically memorable appearance when Joel's memory of Clementine is being erased and he fights to hold on to it, even as commuters around them begin dissolving. You won't necessarily have to cordon off time on your schedule for Grand Central because, if you are navigating like a local in the Big Apple, you might land at the station at some point anyway. Though NYC enjoys a reputation as one of the most walkable cities in the United States, plenty of commuters prefer using the railway for travel.
The Ghostbusters headquarters exists as a real-life firehouse
Ghosts may or may not be real, but the paranormal headquarters where they were caught and locked up in "Ghostbusters" is as real as the 1984 film itself. The firehouse — which parapsychology professors Peter Venkman, Egon Spengler, and Ray Stantz turned into their office in the classic supernatural comedy — can actually be tracked down in the Tribeca neighborhood, which is also among the best spots in New York City for celebrity sightings. The film location is immediately recognizable as the Hook & Ladder Company 8 building on 14 North Moore Street, which doubles as an active fire station and a perpetual attraction for "Ghostbusters" fans.
Its red brick exteriors are unmistakable and easy to locate, not the least because of the iconic Ghostbusters HQ logo from the film that visibly hangs as a sign above the firehouse's entrance. The gravity of the profession has not prevented the authorities at Hook & Ladder Company 8 from having some fun with the legacy they share with "Ghostbusters" and displaying a combined logo with elements of the New York City Fire Department and the movie office on the street. There are no ghosts inside the fire station — at least none the Ghostbusters team caught — since the interiors of the HQ were filmed elsewhere.
The spot in Sleepless in Seattle where Sam and Annie finally meet
"Sleepless in Seattle" eulogizes a different city in its title, but fans of the iconic '90s romcom know that New York City is really at the heart of the film. It's where Sam and Annie — Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's characters whom fate has been trying to bring together — finally meet on Valentine's Day. All the actions takes place at the Empire State Building, with the observation deck of the famous skyscraper playing a central role in the climax.
The fact that Sam and Annie actually met in a replica of the world-famous observatory — owing to limited permissions granted for shooting — has not discouraged fans from visiting it as a tribute to the film. Aware of the building's significance to pop culture, authorities too have leaned into its status as a "Sleepless in Seattle" spot, marking the film's milestone anniversaries with special fan screenings at what they have deemed the "World's Most Romantic Building." The observatories on the 82nd and 103rd are both open to and equally popular among the public.
Dine like Miranda Priestly at this steakhouse featured in The Devil Wears Prada
Fans share a love-hate relationship with Miranda Priestly, the stony magazine boss in "The Devil Wears Prada" played by Meryl Streep, but there is no doubting her iconic place in cinema. And that is what draws hawk-eyed devotees of the comedy-drama to Smith & Wollensky every so often. As one review for the premier New York City steakhouse on Tripadvisor mentioned: "I have to admit, I saw on this movie. That huge chunk of steak made me want to visit this restaurant!"
The high-end eatery makes a memorable appearance in the 2006 film as the place where Miranda's unyielding lunch order comes from. It is most prominently featured in the sequence where Anne Hathaway's Andy tries to acquire an unpublished manuscript of a "Harry Potter" book for Miranda's children, and stops to pick up her steak on the way. While NYC has no dearth of steakhouses, many of which are more highly rated than Smith & Wollensky, fans of the film have good reason to visit this spot on 797 Third Avenue. You could end up with a steep bill — but then again, dining like Miranda Priestly comes at a cost!
The luxury hotel at the heart of all Home Alone 2 shenanigans
You don't have to be Kevin McCallister's age to live out your best life at the Plaza Hotel as he does in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." The legendary accommodation — which is at the heart of the 10-year-old's shenanigans in the 1992 Christmas comedy — has stood tall in Midtown Manhattan for over a hundred years. Beyond its fabled luxury service, the Plaza offers a unique experience curated specially for "Home Alone" fans, which includes a recreation of Kevin's New York City itinerary — from limousine rides to lavish sundaes.
With a stay at the Plaza, you can join the ranks of some of the world's most famous people who have taken up residence there — all the way from the Beatles to young Kevin. The lobby alone is enough to leave you as mesmerized as the "Home Alone" protagonist. A more economical way for fans to admire the hotel is by simply making an outdoor stop at its premium Fifth Avenue address on the way to other nearby attractions like Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Rockefeller Center.
This finance hub was featured significantly in The Dark Knight Rises
As one of the leading financial districts of the world, Wall Street needs no long-winded introductions. Beyond its centrality to the stock exchange market at large, it also exists as a pop culture fixture, immortalized by Hollywood for years. One such depiction, among its most popular, exists in "The Dark Knight Rises." The 2012 film reimagines the New York Stock Exchange as the Gotham City Stock Exchange, housed inside the building that was famously a J.P. Morgan office. Its location at 23 Wall Street is popularly known as a local landmark and easy to find.
Another important scene shot on-site in one of the financial hub's premier locales in Manhattan was the epic fight sequence between the Gotham City Police, backed by Batman, and Bane's army. The fictional Wall Street clash — videos of which went viral even before the film released — became the subject of wide debate given its similarity to the Occupy Wall Street movement that had gathered steam at the time. For fans of "The Dark Knight Rises," though, Wall Street stands out beyond a socio-political narrative as a location of cinematic brilliance that you can actually walk through.
Magic comes alive at this Miracle on 34th Street landmark store
The Macy's on 34th Street in Manhattan is a monument in its own right. Not only is it renowned as one of the largest department stores in the world, it is a New York City institution that some of the most important local celebrations — like the Thanksgiving Day Parade and 4th of July fireworks — are centered around. In cinema history, meanwhile, its significance is near synonymous with that of a Christmas classic: "Miracle on 34th Street." The 1947 film was almost entirely shot in and around this iconic spot, with Edmund Gwenn playing the stock department-store Santa in the memorable role of Kris Kringle.
You don't have to be a fan of the vintage film to feel the magic at Macy's Herald Square. Distributed across 11 floors, the superstore is a shopping and dining haven loved by locals for many decades that offers a quintessentially New York experience to non-regulars who visit. The historic building buzzes with activity year-round that ranges from history tours to cooking classes that can keep you engaged for a full day. As one of the best places in the world to spend Christmas, the most exciting time to be at Macy's is naturally during the holiday season.
Revel in romance at the Sex and the City bridge
It is common knowledge across the board for "Sex and the City" fans that New York City is the fifth character in the romcom universe where Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda reside. As you would expect, the 2008 film — adapted from the forerunning HBO series, which in turn is adapted from a namesake newspaper column — is replete with easily identifiable New York City locations and landmarks.
One of the most memorable such "SATC" spots you can visit is the famous Brooklyn Bridge, where Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) reconciles with her husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) after the couple survives a rough patch in their marriage. The bridge is well over a century old and, besides serving as a thoroughfare between Manhattan and Brooklyn, is one of the most popular outdoor attractions in New York. It teems with people and vehicles on any given day, so recreating the "SATC" scene with a significant other or simply retracing Miranda's steps across the bridge could be a task with all that crowd around. Early morning hours or late afternoons are your best bet to get the most out of the Brooklyn Bridge.
The dreamy ice skating rink from Serendipity
Jonathan and Sara's timeless romance in "Serendipity" unfolds in New York City, where they spend one unforgettable night after being brought together by, as the title suggests, chance. One of the most memorable locations they visit during their whirlwind night-out in the city adorned with Christmas lights is Wollman Rink. A local landmark, the skating spot has been immortalized by Hollywood films across eras and is an all-time beloved communal zone for New Yorkers.
The significance of the rink is only magnified for fans of "Serendipity," who will recognize it from some of the dreamiest sequences from the 2001 romcom. It's where John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale's characters go skating as they begin getting to know each other in the beginning — with Jonathan describing that instance as one of his favorite New York moments. The rink also serves as the backdrop for when Jonathan draws the freckles on Sara's arm into a constellation and kisses it. While the film was originally shot during the summer, you can visit Wollman Rink in the winter to recreate some of the snowy magic it showed on screen. And who knows, you might even run into something life-changing!
The location that served as the Men in Black headquarters
For the uninitiated, the ventilation building of the Brooklyn–Battery Tunnel in Manhattan might hold little significance. But cinephiles will be able to appreciate it as the top-secret headquarters of the alien-policing agency in "Men in Black." The 1997 action comedy — filmed across the city and featuring many quintessential NYC landmarks like the Guggenheim Museum — turned this inconspicuous-looking structure near Battery Park into a pop culture fixture by using it as Agent K and Agent J's mission base.
While fans will not be able to walk right up and into the building as Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' characters did in the film — owing to restrictions on public access — they can enjoy the shoot location from close quarters and hang around the same spots the actors. The exterior facade is the most important part of this location anyway given that the interiors of the futuristic "Men in Black" headquarters were not filmed there.
See if exhibits come to life at this museum from Night at the Museum
Do museum exhibits really come alive as they did in "Night at the Museum"? There's only one way to find out. You can visit the famed American Museum of Natural History (AMNH) — which inspired the 2006 fantasy and exterior shots of which were used in the film — to look out for talking fossils yourself. Located in the lush vicinity of the Theodore Roosevelt Park, the AMNH is among the richest historical repositories in not just New York City, but all of America. While the museum itself has been around since 1869, many of its permanent residents are far older.
You may not be able to discover the wild and wonderful things that go on inside the museum after sunset like Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) did in the film, as the AMNH shuts down before it gets dark. The closest you can come to recreating the fantasy is by taking the museum's self-guided "Night at the Museum" Tour, which will take you around the exhibits that some of the beloved characters in the film were based on.