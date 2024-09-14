Iconic Spots From Your Favorite Movies That You Can Visit In New York City

At one point in time, you could do more than just visit the iconic brownstone apartment where Holly Golightly lived in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." You could actually take up residence there for a taste of the high life that cinema's favorite New York City socialite (portrayed by Audrey Hepburn) enjoyed in the 1961 film. The property in Manhattan's Upper East Side is called Hepburn after its legendary lead and was turned into a luxury homestay that allowed fans to play out their Holly Golightly dreams starting in 2021, though it seems this may no longer be an option.

Advertisement

While only the brownstone's exteriors appear in the classic romantic comedy (the apartment's indoor scenes were shot in Los Angeles), the updated interiors of the house drew on the vintage New York glamor embodied by its most famous fictitious resident. Certain cosmetic changes were made to the estate compared to how it originally was in the film, but its distinct turquoise door makes it easy enough to spot at 169 East 71st Street. For a little more magic, the flagship Tiffany & Co. store at the heart of the film is just a short walk away on Fifth Avenue. Keep an eye on the Inspirato website to see if the luxe stay opens up again.