Experience The Magic Of Spooky Season At Disneyland Resort
Calling Disney fans of all ages! It's officially spooky season at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park have been magically transformed with haunting decorations, and even the rides are more spooktacular than ever. Along with the decorations, Disneyland is offering a variety of unique activities to celebrate the season. The Halloween magic lasts until October 31, so there's plenty of time to immerse yourself in the fun. Be sure to make the most of this unforgettable experience and plan ahead.
Plenty of delightful surprises are added to the parks during spooky season, starting with the Main Street Pumpkin Festival where visitors can marvel at elaborate pumpkin carvings, including pumpkins shaped like beloved Disney characters. The transformation extends to the food too, with eateries like Goofy's Kitchen and Storytellers Cafe serving up festive dishes, alongside specialty snacks all over both parks. Families with young kids will love Mickey's Trick and Treat, an interactive stage show featuring Mickey Mouse and friends, complete with a charming story, dancing, and more. Let's dive into all the family-friendly fun at Disneyland during Halloween!
Spooktacular ride transformations
One of the most magical parts of Halloween at Disneyland is the remarkable transformation of its iconic rides, making the season truly magical for park guests. At the top of the list is New Orleans Square's Haunted Mansion Holiday, where Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" takes over the mansion in a whimsical fusion of Halloween and Christmas. This beloved seasonal transformation is an annual fan favorite, with its eerie yet festive décor, featuring hand-painted holiday wreaths, glowing jack-o'-lanterns, and even a life-size gingerbread house in the mansion's ballroom. The experience lasts through December 25, so it's a must-see not only for Halloween enthusiasts but for those who love a spooky twist on Christmas cheer.
Over in Tomorrowland, the ever-popular Space Mountain becomes Ghost Galaxy, where the classic space voyage turns into a bone-chilling interstellar adventure. Riders speed through a haunted stretch of space while ghosts leap from the darkness. It's a perfect way to get your adrenaline pumping while indulging in some Halloween fright. Not to be outdone, California Adventure Park also joins in on the Halloween fun with several ride makeovers. The thrilling Guardians of the Galaxy — Monsters After Dark plunges guests into a rescue mission to save Groot from creatures that have overrun the Guardians' fortress.
For something a bit more lighthearted, head over to Cars Land, where both Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters and Mater's Junkyard Jamboree get spooky makeovers. Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween invites guests to join Luigi and his friends for a Halloween-themed dance party, complete with festive music and decorations, while Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree offers a playful, tractor-powered spin through a ghostly jamboree filled with tombstone-themed decorations. These family-friendly attractions offer a mix of humor and holiday fun, making them perfect for kids and adults alike.
Disney's Happiest Haunts Guided Tour
For those seeking a deeper dive into the eerie enchantment of Halloween at Disneyland, the Happiest Haunts Guided Tour offers an unforgettable, immersive experience. This two-hour journey delves into the fascinating history of Halloween, with a special emphasis on how Disney has reimagined the holiday through its iconic characters, stories, and traditions. The tour takes guests through some of the park's most haunted and history-filled areas, providing an in-depth look at Disney's creative take on Halloween.
But the magic doesn't end with the storytelling. Guests on the tour receive a host of exclusive perks, including access to a reserved viewing area for the spectacular Halloween Screams fireworks show, ensuring you have the perfect spot to watch the night sky light up with spooky wonder. Additionally, tour participants enjoy Lightning Lane access to select attractions.
The tour also includes special keepsakes, making the experience even more memorable. From collectible pins to themed souvenirs, these exclusive mementos will serve as lasting reminders of your hauntingly fun adventure. Photo opportunities with Disney's most wickedly wonderful characters are also part of the experience, adding a personal touch to your magical memories.
Día de los Muertos
At California Adventure Park, guests can experience the vibrant and heartfelt celebration of Día de los Muertos, honoring the rich traditions of this ancient Latinx holiday. Running through November 2, the Plaza de la Familia transforms into a lively tribute inspired by Disney's "Coco," with daily performances featuring music, dancers, and characters from the beloved film. The centerpiece of this celebration is the stunning Árbol de la Vida (Tree of Life), where visitors are invited to leave remembrance notes for their departed loved ones on the Memory Wall.
In addition to the musical performances and tributes, guests can immerse themselves in hands-on activities, such as creating their own spirit guide masks inspired by the vibrant characters from "Coco." This interactive element allows visitors to engage with the cultural significance of the holiday in a fun and creative way.
Meanwhile, over at Disneyland Park, Día de los Muertos is also celebrated in El Zócalo Park within Frontierland. Here, traditional calacas (skeleton figures) are displayed alongside beautiful ofrendas, adorned with marigolds, candles, and photographs, providing an authentic representation of the holiday's customs. Guests can also indulge in Mexican cuisine at Rancho del Zócalo Restaurante, making this celebration not only a feast for the eyes but for the taste buds as well.
Halloween Screams Fireworks
On select nights, Disneyland Park comes alive with the Halloween Screams Fireworks show, a spectacle that delights guests of all ages. This spellbinding display kicks off with a haunting welcome from none other than Jack Skellington, accompanied by his ghostly companion Zero, both from Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas." This mesmerizing combination of spooky sights and sounds features larger-than-life projections of iconic Disney villains like Maleficent and Ursula, who take over the night sky with their sinister charm.
For those visiting with a MagicBand+, there's an extra touch of magic awaiting you. The bands light up and interact with the show, syncing to the music and creating a personalized experience. Simply gesture with your MagicBand+ during the performance to unlock frightfully fun surprises. It's an exciting way to add even more interactive magic to your evening.
It's important to note that the Halloween Screams fireworks show only takes place on select nights and is subject to weather conditions or other unforeseen events. Be sure to check the entertainment schedule or the Disneyland app to confirm showtimes. This magical fireworks display is the perfect way to end a spooky day at Disneyland.
Oogie Boogie Bash
Though the 2024 Oogie Boogie Bash is already sold out, it's an absolute must for next Halloween, and tickets sell out quickly — so plan ahead! Held on select nights from August through October, this highly anticipated, five-hour event at California Adventure Park offers an array of exclusive activities that you won't find during regular park hours. One of the highlights is the Frightfully Fun Parade, where Mickey, his friends, and iconic Disney villains take to the streets for a spooky spectacle that delights guests of all ages. The Bash is a unique, immersive Halloween experience, complete with themed entertainment, special treats, and plenty of eerie surprises.
One of the biggest perks of the Oogie Boogie Bash is the significantly smaller crowds, creating a more intimate atmosphere for enjoying the park's Halloween magic. With limited tickets sold, guests can explore the park without the usual hustle and bustle, allowing for shorter wait times and more opportunities to experience attractions and meet characters. Plus, with early access to California Adventure starting at 3 p.m., guests can enjoy both the regular park attractions and the exclusive Bash festivities. Whether you're looking to see your favorite villains up close or just savor a less-crowded Halloween experience, this event is one you won't want to miss next year.