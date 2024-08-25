This Iconic City Is The Ultimate Gateway To California's Best Family-Friendly Attractions
Anaheim, California is a magical destination. Located in Orange County, this city is where visitors will find Disneyland and the Disney California Adventure Park. Although Walt Disney wanted Disneyland to be built in Burbank, he settled on Anaheim, then known for its orange groves. It offered acreage but also convenience; the city is under an hour from Los Angeles. If you're not local to the area and are planning a family getaway to the Disneyland Resort, look no further and consider booking accomodations in Anaheim. Needless to say, the city is especially ideal if you have children.
For instance, the Great Wolf Lodge doubles as a resort and water park. Kids will love this and its cabin-like rooms. There's also the Disneyland Resort's Pixar Place Hotel, decked out in decor that pays homage to the beloved animation studio. However, there's so much more to discover.
Anaheim is also home to Camelot Golfland, located a few miles from the park. It offers nostalgic amusement in the form of an arcade, go-kart racing, and of course, mini golf. About 10 minutes away from Disneyland is Knott's Berry Farm, a cheaper and less crowded amusement park. It features thrill and slow rides for kids of all ages in a Western-themed setting. This is all to say that families don't have to venture far from Anaheim to have the time of their lives.
More family-centered adventures in and around Anaheim, California
@around.corona
The Adventure lagoon in Anaheim. Is this the Best Aqua Park in Socal? 📍 3255 E Miraloma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806 #theadventurelagoonanaheim #aquapark #anaheim #fy #paratii #fypシ゚viral #obstaclecourse #waterslide #lagoon #waterpark♬ Summer - Calvin Harris
Let's say you and your family have crossed off all the above-mentioned kid-friendly attractions from your Anaheim itinerary. What else is there to do? Plenty. Anaheim has a lesser-known theme park, Adventure City, that is suited for little ones. It includes a petting zoo, kiddie coasters, and more. Best of all, compared to Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm, Adventure City is relatively inexpensive. Hours vary, so make sure to check online before your visit.
Like the rest of Southern California, Anaheim has warm temperatures throughout the year. When the heat becomes too much, there are different ways to cool off. Visitors can head to Anaheim ICE in Downtown Anaheim for a public ice skating session, which are offered at different times throughout the week. Not staying at Great Wolf Lodge? No problem. Head to The Adventure Lagoon on Anaheim's Miraloma Basin. The floating water park (seen above) features a series of courses, slides, and more. Kayak and paddle board rentals are also available.
For the family that wants to soak up the Golden State's sunshine, Anaheim is only about 40 minutes away from Huntington Beach, one of the best beaches in Southern California. Lay out in the sand and stroll the Huntington Beach Pier while you're there. If you're looking for an educational family-friendly attraction, there's Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center. Also located in Downtown Anaheim it features rotating exhibits centered on everything from art to history and beyond.
Foodie fun in Anaheim, California
Not only does Anaheim have endless attractions, but it also provides a variety of culinary experiences the entire family will enjoy. If you can't get enough of the Disneyland Resort, make sure to stop by the Downtown Disney District. This is separate from the theme parks and, as such, is free to visit. In addition to offering shopping opportunities for Disney merch, there are various eateries to discover. This includes the Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill and Patio, serving Cajun-inspired dishes like gumbo and jambalaya. In 2024, the Downtown Disney District added Din Tai Fung, renowned for its dumplings, buns, and wontons. Keep in mind that there is a parking fee for this attraction.
Minutes from Disneyland, is the Anaheim Packing District. This site includes the Anaheim Packing House (pictured), a historic building that hosts various food and dessert stalls. Simply put, there's no shortage of dining (or drinking) options. "The decor and atmosphere was nothing short of buzzing." states one Tripadvisor review.
With all that said, a trip to Anaheim is unforgettable for all. Note that if you have to fly to this Orange County destination, John Wayne Airport, known for allowing non-travelers beyond security, is about 30 minutes away. For more unique accommodation options in the city, check out the Courtyard Anaheim Theme Park Entrance by Marriott and the Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area. Both are highly-rated on Tripadvisor, and like Great Wolf Lodge, are known for their water parks.