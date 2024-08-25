This Iconic City Is The Ultimate Gateway To California's Best Family-Friendly Attractions

Anaheim, California is a magical destination. Located in Orange County, this city is where visitors will find Disneyland and the Disney California Adventure Park. Although Walt Disney wanted Disneyland to be built in Burbank, he settled on Anaheim, then known for its orange groves. It offered acreage but also convenience; the city is under an hour from Los Angeles. If you're not local to the area and are planning a family getaway to the Disneyland Resort, look no further and consider booking accomodations in Anaheim. Needless to say, the city is especially ideal if you have children.

For instance, the Great Wolf Lodge doubles as a resort and water park. Kids will love this and its cabin-like rooms. There's also the Disneyland Resort's Pixar Place Hotel, decked out in decor that pays homage to the beloved animation studio. However, there's so much more to discover.

Anaheim is also home to Camelot Golfland, located a few miles from the park. It offers nostalgic amusement in the form of an arcade, go-kart racing, and of course, mini golf. About 10 minutes away from Disneyland is Knott's Berry Farm, a cheaper and less crowded amusement park. It features thrill and slow rides for kids of all ages in a Western-themed setting. This is all to say that families don't have to venture far from Anaheim to have the time of their lives.

