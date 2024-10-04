Virginia's Best-Kept Secret Is This Coastal Town Full Of Beachside Boutiques And Charm

South of America's soft-shell crab capital lies one of Virginia's best-kept secrets — the charming coastal town of Cape Charles. Home to tons of adorable beachside boutiques, a stunning free public beach, and intriguing nature preserves, Cape Charles is a hidden gem for travelers seeking a quintessential Chesapeake Bay vacation. Visitors can look forward to everything from daytime boat tours to evenings spent shopping.

While most popular during the height of summer thanks to its warm temperatures, Cape Charles offers some compelling off- and shoulder-season delights. Visit as spring is ending or fall is beginning, and you can enjoy the region's beaches without the chaotic summer crowds. If you can deal with an average daily temperature in the 40s, then winter is an excellent time to visit Cape Charles, too. Sightseers who don't care for sunbathing or swimming can find great prices when visiting during the winter off-season. Discover all the wonders that await you with this guide to visiting Cape Charles.