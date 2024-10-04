Virginia's Best-Kept Secret Is This Coastal Town Full Of Beachside Boutiques And Charm
South of America's soft-shell crab capital lies one of Virginia's best-kept secrets — the charming coastal town of Cape Charles. Home to tons of adorable beachside boutiques, a stunning free public beach, and intriguing nature preserves, Cape Charles is a hidden gem for travelers seeking a quintessential Chesapeake Bay vacation. Visitors can look forward to everything from daytime boat tours to evenings spent shopping.
While most popular during the height of summer thanks to its warm temperatures, Cape Charles offers some compelling off- and shoulder-season delights. Visit as spring is ending or fall is beginning, and you can enjoy the region's beaches without the chaotic summer crowds. If you can deal with an average daily temperature in the 40s, then winter is an excellent time to visit Cape Charles, too. Sightseers who don't care for sunbathing or swimming can find great prices when visiting during the winter off-season. Discover all the wonders that await you with this guide to visiting Cape Charles.
Peruse Cape Charles' adorable shorefront boutiques
You'll find some of the best shopping in Cape Charles in the retail corridor on Mason Avenue. Located within walking distance of the Cape Charles Beachfront, Mason Avenue hosts local shops that offer everything from jewelry to books. This convenient shopping area makes it easy for visitors to grab a latte from Cape Charles Coffee House, then hop from Moonrise Jewelry to Peach Street Books. At Moonrise Jewelry, accessory enthusiasts will want to check out the store's unique and eco-friendly fish leather creations. Meanwhile, inside the whimsical blue and white facade of Peach Street Books, you can hunt for something fun to read on the beach.
Other cool shops in the area include Gull Hummock Gourmet Market. Just down the street from Moonrise Jewelry, Gull Hummock Gourmet Market invites visitors to sample a mouthwatering collection of chocolates, wines, cheeses, and craft beers. While you're in the area, stop by Local-ISH Art on Strawberry Street to see gorgeous works by local artists. Local-ISH also sells gift baskets that you can pick up at the gallery or have delivered to wherever you're staying. For more deals, drive over to Virginia Beach to find some of the best and cheapest East Coast beach town prices.
The best beaches and outdoor recreation in Cape Charles
Spent all your money at those adorable beachside boutiques? No worries. Cape Charles Beach is a free public beach that welcomes all kinds of travelers, from families to couples to solo adventurers. Past visitors praise the beach's clear water, white sands, and treasure trove of sea snails and hermit crabs. While the warm summer season is best for travelers who plan on swimming, these lovely views make the area great for shoulder- and off-season sightseeing. Just be aware that the beach's public bathrooms may be locked in winter.
After you're done sightseeing, swimming, kiteboarding, or kayaking at Cape Charles' beaches, break out your vacation hiking gear to explore Cape Charles and Savage Neck Dunes natural area preserves. At Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve, hikers can stroll across a boardwalk overlooking a maritime forest by the Chesapeake Bay. Savage Neck Dunes Natural Area Preserve also features maritime forest and Chesapeake Bay views, plus three marked hiking trails. Just be sure you call before your visit to make sure the preserve isn't closed due to resource protection and management.