Kevin Costner's 1995 movie "Waterworld" depicted a futuristic Earth covered almost entirely by water. It may have seemed far-fetched at the time — or at the very least something that couldn't possibly happen in our lifetimes — but there's an island 12 miles off the coast of Virginia that is so rapidly losing ground to the ocean that it may be completely engulfed by water as soon as 2075. It's not just an uninhabited atoll like Crab Island near Destin, Florida. We're talking about Tangier — a rustic island fishing community known as America's soft-shell crab capital.

Advertisement

Currently measuring 1.2 square miles — slightly smaller than New York City's 1.3-square-mile Central Park — Tangier has lost 67% of its landmass since 1850, according to a 2015 study published in Scientific Reports. In the early 1800s, a reported 1,500 residents lived on Tangier Island. That number fell to 876 by the year 1960. In 2024, the island has about 430 residents.

Archaeological evidence suggests indigenous people frequented the Chesapeake Bay island's rich fishing grounds long before European settlers caught sight of it in the early 1600s. By the mid-1700s, Tangier was home to a thriving community of river workers who harvested fish, crabs, and oysters from the surrounding waters. It's difficult to trace what prompted someone to eat a soft-shell crab in the first place — even the biggest fans acknowledge their appearance can be off-putting — but we do know the unlikely food source was a hit, and the water workers of Tangier are masters of the haul.

Advertisement