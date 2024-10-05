America's Fastest And Steepest Hybrid Roller Coaster Is An Exhilarating Florida Thrill

One of the best ways to experience thrills on vacation is to go to a theme park. Certainly, in a place like Florida, where there are many timeless things to do, visiting a theme park remains a must. The Sunshine State is home to several theme parks, including Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Walt Disney World (here's a guide for first-timers).

While Orlando has something of a stranglehold on family-friendly excitement, Tampa is a close second. This bay city is home to Busch Gardens, which has some of the best roller coasters in the world. In fact, it's home to the best new roller coaster of 2022, the Iron Gwazi.

Typically, Tampa and the surrounding area, including St. Petersburg and Clearwater, are well-known for having some of the best white-sand beaches in the state. However, if you go further inland, you'll run across theme parks, and Busch Gardens is the top dog in the city. While the Iron Gwazi isn't the only ride you can experience, it's certainly the one of most intense. Let's find out why.