America's Fastest And Steepest Hybrid Roller Coaster Is An Exhilarating Florida Thrill
One of the best ways to experience thrills on vacation is to go to a theme park. Certainly, in a place like Florida, where there are many timeless things to do, visiting a theme park remains a must. The Sunshine State is home to several theme parks, including Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Walt Disney World (here's a guide for first-timers).
While Orlando has something of a stranglehold on family-friendly excitement, Tampa is a close second. This bay city is home to Busch Gardens, which has some of the best roller coasters in the world. In fact, it's home to the best new roller coaster of 2022, the Iron Gwazi.
Typically, Tampa and the surrounding area, including St. Petersburg and Clearwater, are well-known for having some of the best white-sand beaches in the state. However, if you go further inland, you'll run across theme parks, and Busch Gardens is the top dog in the city. While the Iron Gwazi isn't the only ride you can experience, it's certainly the one of most intense. Let's find out why.
Some background on the Iron Gwazi
To get a sense of why the Iron Gwazi is such a powerhouse of a roller coaster, we have to look at its predecessor, the Gwazi. The original coaster was completely made of wood, and it was the first dueling coaster in Florida when it opened in 1999. The name "gwazi" refers to a mythical beast with the head of a tiger and the body of a lion. As such, each side of the roller coaster was named after a specific part, with a yellow lion on one side and a blue tiger on the other.
Unfortunately, because the ride was made of wood, it was especially rough on riders. As the wood wore down, complaints of its roughness got even worse. By 2012, the tiger side closed due to increased maintenance costs, and later in 2015, the lion side closed because of poor attendance.
But rather than scrap the ride altogether, Busch Gardens decided to overhaul and revamp it while using some of the original construction. The proposed opening date was in 2020 but was pushed back to 2022 for pandemic-related reasons. Thankfully, the ride was well worth the wait, and immediately claimed the top spot as "best new roller coaster."
What to expect when riding the Iron Gwazi, the fastest, steepest roller coaster
According to Busch Gardens visitors, the average wait time for the Iron Gwazi can range from about 45 minutes on slow days to over 75 minutes on weekends and holidays. Also, inclement weather can cause delays and shut downs, so plan accordingly if you're going to the park on a rainy day.
The ride itself is pretty intense, so those who don't like roller coasters need not apply. The ride opens with a massive 206-foot near-vertical drop. The anticipation builds as you slowly climb to the apex, and if you're in the first row, you'll feel like you're about to fall out before it comes racing down the track.
Part of Iron Gwazi's appeal is its speed. Because the track is now made of steel, the ride is a lot smoother than it was before. You'll glide from one twist to the next, reaching speeds of up to 76 miles per hour. Some sections will put you on your side, while others will spin you upside down. If you have any loose articles, they'll likely fall out. Overall, when compared to other Florida coasters, including Mako, the fastest roller coaster in Orlando, the Iron Gwazi is a one-of-a-kind experience that makes any trip to Busch Gardens worthwhile.