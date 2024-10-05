The Picturesque Seaside Greek Town Rick Steves Calls Relaxed And Relatively Unspoiled

Greece may not be a large country, but it's got a wide variety of landscapes and vacation styles. Finding the best place to visit depends on what you want. Travel expert Rick Steves claims Athens may have the best museums in Greece, but a more laid-back vacation can be had in some of the smaller towns. Steves recommends visiting Kardamyli, a picturesque fishing village perfect for a relaxing trip. On his website, the travel guru says this quiet destination is not overwhelmed by tourists and "works like a stun gun on your momentum." While you can just chill out in the calm atmosphere, there are also opportunities to hike, swim at pretty beaches, and see a few ruins. It might be worth frontloading all your enthusiastic sightseeing at the start of your vacation and saving Kardamyli for a leisurely end to your time in Greece.

Kardamyli sits in the outer Mani Peninsula — one of the best destinations in Greece, according to Steves — in the Peloponnese. This small town of around 500 people was mentioned all the way back in Homer's "Iliad" as an offering to Achilles by Agamemnon to get him to fight in the Trojan War. You can fly into Kalamata airport (under 30 miles from Kardamyli) and take a taxi into town. Then all you have to do is relax.