Capture The Best Of New England Charm On An Underrated, Picturesque Fall Road Trip Route

Straying away from the charming towns that line Connecticut's scenic coastal stretch, travelers can catch a glimpse of what New England life may have mimicked some 200 years ago. Pick your favorite bucolic backdrops to plan your overnight stops, with a range of options available to lovers of history and antiquing, and nature and hiking.

Advertisement

Travelers fascinated by the state's recent history should head to Falls Village in Canaan. Here, the quiet streets, white-washed churches, and railroad depot remain relatively unchanged from their Victorian heyday. You can also visit the stone-front churches and preserved rural English-style buildings of Washington, stopping at the town's museum to gain a better understanding of the region's past. If you want to take a piece of that history home with you, explore the aisles of the myriad antique shops found most commonly in Kent, New Preston, and Woodbury.

Alternatively, base yourself amid the amenities on offer in Litchfield. Lined by primly trimmed lawns and homes cut from the English country cloth, the town's historical society has conserved many of the old-school traditions held in high esteem across the region.

Advertisement