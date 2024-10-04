Capture The Best Of New England Charm On An Underrated, Picturesque Fall Road Trip Route
Under a rusted canopy of amber and gold, the roads winding through Connecticut's Litchfield Hills carry fall travelers past time-trapped villages and Appalachian trailheads. Splayed along the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains and well connected by major routeways from New York or Massachusetts, Litchfield Hills is an ideal destination for travelers seeking a scenic road trip route in the northern U.S. Work your way between the more than 20 towns that are found between the foliage in the region, staying in storied countryside inns or lakeside campgrounds.
Follow the forest-fringed trails that conceal mountain lookouts and hidden waterfalls from roadside starting points, shop for antiques in small, quaint towns, and spot churches and railroads untouched since the 1800s. Visit during fall for the full foliage experience, when the parks and trails are laden with leaves and the towns are tinged red along their tree-lined lanes.
Stroll through historic lanes in Litchfield Hills' small towns
Straying away from the charming towns that line Connecticut's scenic coastal stretch, travelers can catch a glimpse of what New England life may have mimicked some 200 years ago. Pick your favorite bucolic backdrops to plan your overnight stops, with a range of options available to lovers of history and antiquing, and nature and hiking.
Travelers fascinated by the state's recent history should head to Falls Village in Canaan. Here, the quiet streets, white-washed churches, and railroad depot remain relatively unchanged from their Victorian heyday. You can also visit the stone-front churches and preserved rural English-style buildings of Washington, stopping at the town's museum to gain a better understanding of the region's past. If you want to take a piece of that history home with you, explore the aisles of the myriad antique shops found most commonly in Kent, New Preston, and Woodbury.
Alternatively, base yourself amid the amenities on offer in Litchfield. Lined by primly trimmed lawns and homes cut from the English country cloth, the town's historical society has conserved many of the old-school traditions held in high esteem across the region.
Take to the trails on a hike in Litchfield Hills
The small northern state is actually a surprising haven for hikers. Following the road through Litchfield Hills, you'll pass passageways out onto the Appalachian Trail. Take a day away from the wheel and follow the white markers that guide trekkers along day hike routes. Spy cascading falls hidden amid the thick fall foliage on the quick half hour, 0.8-mile Kent Falls Red and Yellow Loop Trail, where a waterfall rewards walkers starting out at the side of the Kent Cornwall Road. Alternatively, venture to the lookout point at Lion's Head Peak on a trail snaking close to Sailsbury. A moderate trail that tracks a 615-foot elevation gain over 2.4 miles. Experienced hikers seeking a more should head instead to the Falls Village to West Cornwall Road stretch of the Appalachian Trail for an 18-mile round route popular with birders and backpackers.
The region also encompasses Lake Waramuag State Park, where you can hike, bike, or boat your way past dense forest thickets. Its best bits are all easily accessible from the one road that runs through the park, and all of them are found lakeside. Rent a kayak or canoe for $15 per hour or $80 per day and cruise out over the calm waters or spend a night of your road trip camping in one of the 76 campgrounds encompassed within the park. Entry is free for in state registered vehicles, or $10 for out-of-state vehicles.