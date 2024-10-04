Avoid Crowds At One Of Asia's Most Underrated Pristine Wonders Filled With Nomadic Charm

While the ills of overtourism have been dominating the headlines in recent years, there are still plenty of destinations where you're guaranteed to escape the crowds. For a perfect example of this, look no further than Mongolia, the large, landlocked Asian nation that offers sweeping vistas, untouched nature, and nomadic locals known for their indomitable spirit and warm hospitality.

Mongolia is one of the most sparsely populated countries on earth, with just five people per square mile. To put this in perspective, the state of Rhode Island is home to one-third the number of people as Mongolia but has a population density of 1,018 people per square mile. Home to mighty rivers, sparkling lakes, pine forests, ancient mountains, wide steppes, and the immensity of the Gobi Desert, Mongolia is a must-see destination for adventurous travelers seeking to commune with nature. A visit to this part of the globe also affords guests the opportunity to stay with local nomads and witness their mostly unchanged way of life, firsthand.

But for all of its splendors, Mongolia isn't the easiest place to travel to or within. Public transport is rudimentary, and outside of the gritty but surprisingly dynamic capital of Ulaanbaatar, the infrastructure quickly goes from rough to often nonexistent. While it's possible to rent a car, given the rough state of the roads, it's best to hire a driver. Mongolian is the primary language, and English is barely spoken, making the need for a guide with interpreting skills very real, and winter temperatures can plunge well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. This means that planning the details of your trip is essential, but for travelers willing to put a bit of work in at the front end, Mongolia offers an unforgettable experience unlike anywhere else on the planet.

