Locals Love This Spanish Beach Gem Packed With History And Crystal Clear Water

Spain beckons visitors with its historic cities, vibrant culture, and tasty cuisine, not to mention hundreds of miles of stunning coastline. While many flock to the shores of Spain's Costa del Sol for beach bum bliss, you don't want to miss out on Sa Riera, a hidden gem on the Costa Brava with crystalline waters and history galore. The Costa Brava is a region in Spain's northeastern autonomous community of Catalonia. This idyllic coastal area is found north of Barcelona and extends to the French border. The area is characterized by its striking, rugged coastline, which offers views of white-washed cities, sparkling sea coves, rich history, and a delightful Mediterranean climate.

Advertisement

Of Costa Brava's many beaches, Sa Riera is a glittering Mediterranean jewel, complete with golden sand and turquoise waters. This stunning cove is 1.7 miles from Begur, a town just a few hours outside Barcelona with charming historic streets and medieval buildings. Not far from Sa Riera are two cultural powerhouses that make perfect day trips to boost your holiday: the wild and wacky Dalí Theatre Museum and the ancient Ruins of Empúries. Pack a swimsuit and a guidebook with the most important Spanish phrases tourists should know for a vacation to Spain, and get ready to explore one of the Costa Brava's most tantalizing regions.