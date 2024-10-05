Discover South Carolina's Hidden Hippie Beach Haven With Festivals And Free-Spirited Vibes
With popular destinations like Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach, it's easy to see why visitors flock to South Carolina for a relaxing vacation. Along with miles of coastline to explore, these locations offer a variety of hotels, restaurants, and other amenities to keep you busy. But with Myrtle Beach pulling in over 17 million visitors a year and around 2.5 million annual visitors to Hilton Head Island, they can be more chaotic than expected. For folks seeking a more relaxing vacation, a better option might be Folly Beach — a hippie island located just a few miles away from the heart of downtown Charleston.
Folly Beach isn't quite as hidden as it used to be, but it's still not as packed as other tourist stops in South Carolina, with less than 1.5 million beachgoers visiting its shores every year. It's also not as difficult to reach as the unsung Hunting Island State Park or the rustic Daufuskie Island. Known as the "Edge of America," the laidback town of Folly Beach is home to numerous festivals and a few popular restaurants, yet it exudes a relaxed vibe that makes it easy to let your worries melt away as you watch the sunset over the horizon.
Enjoy miles of coastline and a vibrant downtown
Folly Beach offers visitors 6 miles of pristine beaches to enjoy. Parking can be troublesome during the summer months, so if you're having issues finding a spot downtown, consider taking a look at Folly Beach County Park. Located on the southwest side of the island, the area has 225 parking spaces and includes a boardwalk, lifeguards, dressing areas, restrooms, and a snack bar. Pricing varies by time of year.
On the other side of the island is the Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve. After a quick stroll down a short, graffiti-laden path, the forest opens up to provide stunning views of the Morris Island Lighthouse. This is also an excellent spot for nature watching, as a section of the preserve is dedicated to nesting sea turtles and endangered birds like the Wilson's Plover.
Head away from the shore towards Center Street, and you'll stumble into eclectic downtown Folly Beach. Colorful shacks and weather-beaten buildings line the road, and there's no shortage of souvenir shops and restaurants to enjoy. Popular eateries include Taco Boy, Rita's Seaside Grille, and Coconut Joe's. You'll also find several hotels close to downtown, such as the iconic Tides (which is situated right on the oceanfront) and The Folliday Inn. You won't have to go far for your groceries either, as the funky Bert's Market has all the staples. They also have the best motto on the island — "We may doze, but we never close."
Plan your visit for one of Folly Beach's many festivals
While the beaches and downtown scene are great, Folly Beach is best known for its incredible festivals. These run all year long, though they typically kick off with the Bill Murray Polar Plunge on January 1. Guests have the chance to dive into the Atlantic Ocean dressed as one of Bill Murray's many characters, and it's one of the weirdest festivals in the state. The polar plunge is followed by Taste of Folly in January and the Sea & Sand Festival in February, the latter of which is the longest-running event in the town.
Of course, there are also traditional festivals as well. You can stop by on the Fourth of July for a fireworks show, head downtown for a Christmas Parade in December, or watch the iconic flip-flop drop to celebrate New Year's Eve. There's truly a festival for everyone on Folly Beach, and if you like to party, consider checking out the Folly Beach Festival schedule and building your vacation around one of these fantastic events.
While visiting Folly Beach, you should also consider swinging by downtown Charleston. Located less than 15 miles away, here you'll find a larger variety of restaurants and shops to explore, along with the Instagram-worthy Rainbow Row. And if you don't mind a bit of a drive, you can head up to the quiet Pawley's Island to enjoy the Atlantic Ocean at an even slower pace.