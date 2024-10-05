Discover South Carolina's Hidden Hippie Beach Haven With Festivals And Free-Spirited Vibes

With popular destinations like Hilton Head Island and Myrtle Beach, it's easy to see why visitors flock to South Carolina for a relaxing vacation. Along with miles of coastline to explore, these locations offer a variety of hotels, restaurants, and other amenities to keep you busy. But with Myrtle Beach pulling in over 17 million visitors a year and around 2.5 million annual visitors to Hilton Head Island, they can be more chaotic than expected. For folks seeking a more relaxing vacation, a better option might be Folly Beach — a hippie island located just a few miles away from the heart of downtown Charleston.

Folly Beach isn't quite as hidden as it used to be, but it's still not as packed as other tourist stops in South Carolina, with less than 1.5 million beachgoers visiting its shores every year. It's also not as difficult to reach as the unsung Hunting Island State Park or the rustic Daufuskie Island. Known as the "Edge of America," the laidback town of Folly Beach is home to numerous festivals and a few popular restaurants, yet it exudes a relaxed vibe that makes it easy to let your worries melt away as you watch the sunset over the horizon.