Visit Denmark To Truly Understand Hygge And How To Bring It With You On Future Travels

Dr. Scarlet explains that when she began learning about Danish culture, she wanted to understand why the country was rated so highly in terms of happiness. She says, "I came across this concept of hygge and read this amazing book by a Danish researcher, Meik Wiking, who talks about hygge. I highly recommend this book, "The Little Book of Hygge" and it's something I now recommend for my clients as a practice, when they're at home, at work, or traveling."

Advertisement

As to why this became popular in Denmark, she says, "I'm not a Danish person, but in my understanding, I think because the weather in Denmark can be sometimes challenging in terms of — there's a lot of rain and colder days. Danish individuals created this beautiful practice of enjoying their days and their lives, no matter the weather. In fact, I believe there is a saying that 'There's no bad weather, only bad clothing.' So, this practice comes from creating a cozy and loving environment regardless of the weather outside. And it's a practice of making either your home cozy, or your environment at work, or travel cozy, so that no matter what, you're having a good day."

Dr. Scarlet says that one way we can figure out what hygge means for us is to look to our senses. She explains, "[One of] the biggest factors about it appear to be light and sound, although any kind of sensory property can be helpful too." She mentions comforting beverages, candles or LED lights, rather than harsh overhead lighting. "So having more quiet in our space ... seem[s] to be really important, as well as very comfortable chairs, whether it's at work or at home [or] blankets that we like that. We can even bring with us when we're traveling."

Advertisement