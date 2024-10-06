Discover The Quintessential Maine Image At This Under-The-Radar Artsy Mid-Coast Town

Strolling down the streets of Damariscotta, you'll find art sprinkled throughout this town, as many businesses feature the works of local artists. Shops welcome you with a little something for every visitor — Gifts at 136 features made-in-Maine art, jewelry, and souvenirs from more than 75 artists. A few steps away from Main Street, the non-profit River Arts Gallery offers classes and exhibitions. Over 100 artists are featured, and the shows change monthly, highlighting sculpture, painting, photography, and more.

Damariscotta gets its name from the Algonquin word for "place of an abundance of alewives." The alewife is a river herring that frequents the local waters, swimming upstream to breed each year. The Damariscotta Mills Alewife Festival includes a 5K run, live music, and raffles. Another quirky and quintessentially Maine experience is the Pumpkinfest & Regatta in October, featuring pumpkin carving, music, parades, food trucks, and tons of fun. This fall fair is a feast for the eyes, and you don't want to miss the boat parade with vessels made from the largest and most seaworthy gourds.

There's plenty of exploring to do around town, as well. Its central location along U.S. Route 1 makes it a natural stopover while heading to other Northeast destinations. It's only about 30 miles to Camden, an under-the-radar scenic beach town in Maine.

