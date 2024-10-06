Discover The Quintessential Maine Image At This Under-The-Radar Artsy Mid-Coast Town
Maine is known for lobster rolls, stunning scenery, and outdoor adventure spots (like the postcard-worthy Acadia National Park). However, there are many overlooked historic villages brimming with quiet charm and small-town hospitality within the Pine Tree State. Damariscotta is one of those places, a tiny town at the head of a mighty river in Maine's Mid-Coast full of art, culture, and oysters.
The land at the head of the Damariscotta River has been occupied for thousands of years. As a modern settlement grew, the town became known for its shipbuilding due to the tall pine trees that were perfect for constructing masts. In the 1800s, this area of Maine produced more ships than any other state. The economy boomed, and residents built stylish homes, resulting in a bustling seaside town. Today, you'll find Damariscotta about 54 miles northeast of Portland, and the town is centered around Main Street, which runs along the riverfront and is lined with art galleries, boutique shops, cafés, and restaurants.
Things to see and do in Damariscotta
Strolling down the streets of Damariscotta, you'll find art sprinkled throughout this town, as many businesses feature the works of local artists. Shops welcome you with a little something for every visitor — Gifts at 136 features made-in-Maine art, jewelry, and souvenirs from more than 75 artists. A few steps away from Main Street, the non-profit River Arts Gallery offers classes and exhibitions. Over 100 artists are featured, and the shows change monthly, highlighting sculpture, painting, photography, and more.
Damariscotta gets its name from the Algonquin word for "place of an abundance of alewives." The alewife is a river herring that frequents the local waters, swimming upstream to breed each year. The Damariscotta Mills Alewife Festival includes a 5K run, live music, and raffles. Another quirky and quintessentially Maine experience is the Pumpkinfest & Regatta in October, featuring pumpkin carving, music, parades, food trucks, and tons of fun. This fall fair is a feast for the eyes, and you don't want to miss the boat parade with vessels made from the largest and most seaworthy gourds.
There's plenty of exploring to do around town, as well. Its central location along U.S. Route 1 makes it a natural stopover while heading to other Northeast destinations. It's only about 30 miles to Camden, an under-the-radar scenic beach town in Maine.
Find a Mid-Coast retreat in Damariscotta
No trip to coastal Maine would be complete without sampling the local seafood. In addition to the state's iconic lobster rolls, Damariscotta is known for its oysters. The river provides the perfect environment for these tasty bivalves and is home to a handful of hatchery and farming operations. Some favorite spots to try the local oysters include the Damariscotta River Grill, King Eider's Pub, and The River House.
Like other small towns in Maine, there aren't many chain hotels or restaurants, but there are several lodging options. Bed and breakfast accommodations in the area range from quaint and historic to trendy and chic. Oak Gables Bed and Breakfast is on a 9-acre estate on the banks of the Damariscotta River, and The Down Easter Inn is set in a Greek Revival home downtown.
If you're wondering when the best time of year to visit Maine is, consider that the state experiences cold winters and mild summers. The peak tourist season runs from June through August, but the shoulder season from September to October offers fine weather and fewer visitors. Festivals also bring large crowds to Damariscotta, so if you're planning a quiet getaway, check the event calendar to see what's going on.