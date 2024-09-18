Mountains Meet The Atlantic Ocean At This Under-The-Radar Scenic Beach Town In Maine

Blessed with a dramatically scenic coastline, a charming town, and a relaxed, low-key vibe, Camden, Maine, is one of America's most beloved summer escapes. The picturesque harbor has lured vacationers since the late 19th century, when wealthy American families would retreat to this peaceful haven. Today, the quaint town still feels like a time capsule, with many of its turn-of-the-century buildings, such as the Camden Opera House built in 1894, still intact. According to reviews on Tripadvisor, Camden's High Street Historic District, which joined the National Registry of Historic Places in 1989, is notable for its historic architecture, quiet atmosphere, and local shops.

Travelers to Camden can stay in a range of accommodations, including a luxurious Relais & Chateaux property, the award-winning Camden Harbour Inn, which also houses the celebrated eatery Natalie's Restaurant. Or for a more personal touch, travelers can seek out Blackberry Inn Bed and Breakfast, which boasts beautiful rooms, gardens, and views.

Beyond the delights of town, Camden's natural bounty beckons. The surrounding region is renowned for its adventurous activities, such as hiking in Camden Hills State Park, swimming at nearby beaches, and sailing to remote islets.