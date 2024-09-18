Mountains Meet The Atlantic Ocean At This Under-The-Radar Scenic Beach Town In Maine
Blessed with a dramatically scenic coastline, a charming town, and a relaxed, low-key vibe, Camden, Maine, is one of America's most beloved summer escapes. The picturesque harbor has lured vacationers since the late 19th century, when wealthy American families would retreat to this peaceful haven. Today, the quaint town still feels like a time capsule, with many of its turn-of-the-century buildings, such as the Camden Opera House built in 1894, still intact. According to reviews on Tripadvisor, Camden's High Street Historic District, which joined the National Registry of Historic Places in 1989, is notable for its historic architecture, quiet atmosphere, and local shops.
Travelers to Camden can stay in a range of accommodations, including a luxurious Relais & Chateaux property, the award-winning Camden Harbour Inn, which also houses the celebrated eatery Natalie's Restaurant. Or for a more personal touch, travelers can seek out Blackberry Inn Bed and Breakfast, which boasts beautiful rooms, gardens, and views.
Beyond the delights of town, Camden's natural bounty beckons. The surrounding region is renowned for its adventurous activities, such as hiking in Camden Hills State Park, swimming at nearby beaches, and sailing to remote islets.
Beaches and boating in Camden
From secret rocky coves to stretches of sandy coastline, Maine's magnificent beaches are wonders to behold. In Camden, visitors can enjoy a wide range of water-based activities, including boating, swimming, fishing, and more. One of Camden's most iconic landmarks is the Curtis Island Light, which marks the entrance to the town's harbor. The operational lighthouse is not open to the public, so it is best seen by boat, as is the rest of Maine's unique archipelago. For those who would rather enjoy the water from land, many beaches are easily accessible from Camden. Facing the town's harbor is Laite Memorial State Beach, a small slice of beach on Penobscot Bay where visitors can swim and picnic. Further north of town is Lincolnville Beach, which is especially popular with families because of its wide sandy shore and beachfront restaurants. You can fish and kayak at Lincolnville, or take a 30-minute ferry ride right from the beach to nearby Islesboro island for a more remote adventure.
Maine is perhaps best known for its signature dish, lobster, and Camden offers many places to taste some for yourself. You can even head out on a family-friendly Camden Harbour Cruise to see how lobster traps work between mid May and late October. The Lobstering and Lighthouse cruise costs $32 for adults. Nature lovers more interested in seeing marine life, such as seals, ospreys, and porpoises, can venture out on the two-hour Eco Tour, priced at $52 per adult. Later, you should visit one of the town's famed restaurants to savor a delicious fresh lobster roll.
Hiking and adventures in Camden Hills State Park
The forested mountains in the backdrop of Camden's harbor are part of Camden Hills State Park. Both novice and active hikers can enjoy the state park's trails, which cover over 30 miles and promise spectacular vistas over Maine's coastline. One essential hike is to the top of Mount Battie. Hikers can access the trailhead many ways, but the easiest path follows a 1.1-mile round-trip trail. Along the way, you can see the famous Mount Battie Memorial Tower, a stone monument built in 1921 that was dedicated to the Camden residents who participated in World War I.
Those wanting more of a challenge will want to embark on a trek to the summit of Mount Megunticook, the highest peak in the park, via a 2.6-mile trail. In addition to hiking, you can also bike and camp in the park during the summer months and snowshoe and cross-country ski in the winter. The park is especially popular during the fall months when the leaves erupt in vibrant shades of oranges, yellows, and reds.