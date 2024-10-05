The State Park In Florida That's Straight Out Of A Vintage Hollywood Movie

What do James Bond and Tarzan both have in common? Parts of several movies featuring the two iconic characters were shot in this famed yet underrated Florida state park renowned for being the setting of numerous vintage Hollywood movies. Silver Springs National Park, located on the Silver River roughly 85 miles northwest of Orlando, is an outdoor paradise famed for its wildlife and crystal clear water.

The region has a storied history as well. It is believed that humans have been in the area dating back to the Neolithic period roughly 10,000 years ago. It was long home to the Timucua and Seminole people and, in the early 19th century, served as a headquarters for a period to legendary Seminole leader Osceola.

Originally named Silver River State Park, the park obtained the nearby natural springs — one of the largest in the United States — in 2013 and was renamed Silver Springs State Park. Visitors to the park will immediately understand why its serene beauty long made it a preferred production location during Hollywood's Golden Age of cinema and beyond.