The State Park In Florida That's Straight Out Of A Vintage Hollywood Movie
What do James Bond and Tarzan both have in common? Parts of several movies featuring the two iconic characters were shot in this famed yet underrated Florida state park renowned for being the setting of numerous vintage Hollywood movies. Silver Springs National Park, located on the Silver River roughly 85 miles northwest of Orlando, is an outdoor paradise famed for its wildlife and crystal clear water.
The region has a storied history as well. It is believed that humans have been in the area dating back to the Neolithic period roughly 10,000 years ago. It was long home to the Timucua and Seminole people and, in the early 19th century, served as a headquarters for a period to legendary Seminole leader Osceola.
Originally named Silver River State Park, the park obtained the nearby natural springs — one of the largest in the United States — in 2013 and was renamed Silver Springs State Park. Visitors to the park will immediately understand why its serene beauty long made it a preferred production location during Hollywood's Golden Age of cinema and beyond.
From Hollywood to Northern Florida
Hollywood's fascination with Silver Springs dates back to 1917 and the silent film "The Seven Swans," starring Marguerite Clark. But it truly got put on the proverbial big screen map when six Tarzan films were filmed in it's jungle-esque terrain during the '30s and '40s; movie goers were enthralled by Johnny Weissmuller's Tarzan swinging through the trees. Over the decades more than a dozen movies were filmed in Silver Springs, including the legendary horror film "Creature from the Black Lagoon" (1954). Two different versions of James Bond were filmed there as well. In 1965's "Thunderball," Sean Connery fought a diver underwater, while Roger Moore's version of the fabled spy wrestled with a snake in the waters of Silver Springs in "Moonraker" in 1979. Television shows and commercials also favored the area as a shooting location.
Although Silver Spring has tapered off as a hot spot for movie shoots since the late-'80s, it continues to attract tourists for the unique experiences it offers. Even more so than its celebrity visitors, Silver Springs is famous for its glass-bottom boat tours. The tours date back to the 1870s after some ambitious guides concocted a canoe with a glass bottom that captivated tourists. But Silver Springs truly became a hub of Florida's burgeoning tourism industry in the '20s with the development of large gasoline-powered boats with glass bottoms. These glass-bottom boat tours celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2024, and still offer boat rides for curious tourists several times an hour, year round.
Glass-bottom boats, wildlife, and adventure
There's a lot more you can do in Silver Springs National Park. If you're arriving on a Saturday or Sunday, your first stop upon arrival should be the on-site Silver River Museum and Environmental Education Center to learn about the park, wildlife, and the region's history. During the school year, the museum is only open to the public on weekends because it hosts school events during the week.
Visitors enjoy taking in this Florida park full of wildlife, especially the large monkey population in the area and the numerous alligators that roam freely. The park is also famed for its bird watching and if you're lucky, you may spot a manatee underwater. For outdoor enthusiasts, the park also contains several miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and even horseback riding. There are also campgrounds in the park for those interested in pitching a tent overnight.
And for the adventurous, the river is a popular kayaking spot for paddlers who want to feel like they're exploring the so-called Black Lagoon — just watch out for the Creature! If you want to check out other film locations around the country, consider Austin, Texas — the best vacation spot for film lovers that isn't overrated and overcrowded Hollywood – or take a tour of these iconic spots from your favorite movies in New York City.