Greece's Secret Hot Springs Are A Less Crowded Alternative To Iceland's Blue Lagoon

Some luxurious hot springs destinations offer outstanding views, but travelers from around the globe frequently seek out the natural baths for their therapeutic benefits. The allure of soaking in these mineral-rich waters has captivated those in search of relief and rejuvenation. While Iceland's Blue Lagoon often comes to mind as the quintessential hot spring experience, it's often considered one of the most disappointing attractions in the world, as its popularity also means larger crowds and higher costs. For those in pursuit of a more serene and affordable alternative, the hot springs of Santorini in Greece blend tranquility and natural beauty in an unforgettable experience.

Located in a secluded cove on the island of Palea Kameni, these hot springs were formed by the same volcanic activity that shaped the area itself. Unlike the artificial Blue Lagoon, Santorini's hot springs are entirely natural, heated by the magma that still bubbles beneath the island. The water in the springs can reach temperatures of up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect hub for relaxation. The springs are rich in minerals that are famous for their therapeutic properties. The sulfur, iron, and manganese found in these waters provide a rejuvenating wellness experience, soothing skin afflictions, alleviating joint pain, and relaxing tired muscles.