One Of Europe's Prettiest Promenades Is A Turkish Waterfront Gem With Postcard-Worthy Views

It's easy to see why Emperor Constantine founded his "New Rome" in A.D. 330 on the site of modern-day Istanbul. This geographic crossroads of Europe and Asia offered unparalleled advantages in defense and trade that kept the empire humming until Mehmed the Conqueror breached the walls in 1453. The Bosphorus Straight is its prime jewel. Running north-south, it separates Istanbul into European and Asian sides and connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara. Along its bright turquoise waters, ages of history have passed, while its hilly, green banks gradually filled with castles, mansions, and villages over the centuries. On the north end of the European side, these have coalesced into a dynamic string of neighborhoods woven together by perhaps the prettiest promenade in the world — one more reason why Istanbul is one of the best cities for layovers.

Advertisement

It goes by many names, including the Bosphorus Coastal Walkway, but it's not a single, unified trail. Instead, it's a piecemeal network that mostly runs along the water, but with a few breaks. Nor is there any official start or finish, but the most popular stretch runs between Ortaköy and Sarıyer for about 12 miles. This trek alone can easily take a day and turn legs to jelly, but it's all immensely beautiful, with glistening waves on one side and epic history on the other. While busy in spots, it offers one more place to escape Istanbul's crowds — and a much-needed Bosphorus breath.