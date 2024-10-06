The Dreamy Fall Getaway In Northern Virginia Where Romance And Relaxation Meet
Just 45 miles from Washington, D.C. isa true countryside escape; Middleburg, Virginia is a historic town nestled in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Here, the state's moniker "Virginia is for Lovers" comes true, especially during a cozy fall weekend when days are spent horseback riding past vibrant foliage or antique hunting in town before pampering couples' spa treatments and fireside meals at luxurious inns.
The charming town was established in the late 18th century and later became the center of fox hunting and horse racing in Virginia, as well as a notable wine region. Today, its main thoroughfare, Washington Street, is lined with quaint boutiques, antique shops, excellent restaurants, and the famed Red Fox Inn. Outside of town, the countryside unfurls, marked by undulating hills, centuries-old rock walls, large oak and maple tree forests, horse farms, and vineyards. There's no better time for couples to experience the bucolic bliss of Middleburg than the quiet fall season when the leaves glow crimson and gold, pumpkins decorate the Federal-style brick facades, and the country air is fresh and invigorating. The timeless treasures of Middleburg promise a weekend of rest and reconnection.
Where to stay and eat in Middleburg
With elegant inns and candelit taverns, Middleburg offers romantic countryside living at its finest. The grandest property is the Salamander Resort & Spa, a 300-acre estate just outside of town that's a favorite with couples—it's even a top wedding venue in the Northeast. With large spacious suites that boast fireplaces and private terraces, the Salamander is the perfect place to cocoon away with an award-winning spa on site. Sip on tea or drinks in the cozy, wood-paneled library before dinner at the refined Harriman's Grill. Rooms here start at $675 per night.
For a more boutique experience, stay at either the Goodstone Inn or The Red Fox Inn. Goodstone Inn is a 10-minute drive from town and houses 18 suites and detached cottages outfitted with country-chic decor (starting at $502 per night) spread across the 265-acre estate. The celebrated Conservatory restaurant serves seasonally inspired tasting menus with ingredients sourced from its on-site farm. From Goodstone, you can head out on nature hikes or bike rides and later relax by the inn's outdoor heated pool and hot tub overlooking the rolling fields. If you prefer to be right in Middleburg's Historic District, The Red Fox Inn & Tavern, which dates to the 18th century, occupies a prominent corner and is well situated for exploring the town's shops and restaurants. The updated rooms start at $385 per night. Indulge in the seasonal four-course dinner at the Tavern, which is ultra-romantic with its low wooden beams and flickering tapered candles on every table.
What to do in Middleburg
An idyllic way to enjoy the Virginia countryside is a trail ride, especially during the fall months when the foliage is at its best. Couples can head out on a private trail ride from Salamander's Equestrian Center into the property's woodlands to admire the quiet beauty of the forest. Private trail rides start at $215 per person. Afterwards, don't miss massages at Salamander's spa, which boasts a private couples suite with an outdoor terrace and whirlpool. A Tripadvisor reviewer wrote: "I highly recommend the couples spa massage experience. It was top notch, romantic and relaxing." The Couples Experience starts at $550 for two 60-minute massages.
Wineries also abound in the area, with the history of winemaking in Virginia dating back to the 17th century. Today there are over 4,000 acres of vineyards in the state, and Middleburg is home to a number of acclaimed wineries. At Middleburg's Boxwood Winery, you can sample tastings in their wine cave and stroll through the vines. The peaceful vineyard, which does not allow anyone under the age of 21, has a beautiful setting on a historic farm and produces Bordeaux-inspired varietals. For a special occasion, opt for the Celebration Tasting Experience, which includes a five-wine tasting and a cheese and charcuterie board, as well as a gift bag and a half-bottle of wine, for $64.90 per person. The vineyard is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.