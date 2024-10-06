The Dreamy Fall Getaway In Northern Virginia Where Romance And Relaxation Meet

With elegant inns and candelit taverns, Middleburg offers romantic countryside living at its finest. The grandest property is the Salamander Resort & Spa, a 300-acre estate just outside of town that's a favorite with couples—it's even a top wedding venue in the Northeast. With large spacious suites that boast fireplaces and private terraces, the Salamander is the perfect place to cocoon away with an award-winning spa on site. Sip on tea or drinks in the cozy, wood-paneled library before dinner at the refined Harriman's Grill. Rooms here start at $675 per night.

Advertisement

For a more boutique experience, stay at either the Goodstone Inn or The Red Fox Inn. Goodstone Inn is a 10-minute drive from town and houses 18 suites and detached cottages outfitted with country-chic decor (starting at $502 per night) spread across the 265-acre estate. The celebrated Conservatory restaurant serves seasonally inspired tasting menus with ingredients sourced from its on-site farm. From Goodstone, you can head out on nature hikes or bike rides and later relax by the inn's outdoor heated pool and hot tub overlooking the rolling fields. If you prefer to be right in Middleburg's Historic District, The Red Fox Inn & Tavern, which dates to the 18th century, occupies a prominent corner and is well situated for exploring the town's shops and restaurants. The updated rooms start at $385 per night. Indulge in the seasonal four-course dinner at the Tavern, which is ultra-romantic with its low wooden beams and flickering tapered candles on every table.

Advertisement