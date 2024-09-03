One Of Virginia's Cutest Towns Is This Underrated Charmer Right In The Blue Ridge Mountains

Virginia is a state rich in history, natural beauty, and a couple of the best amusement parks in the country, among other hot tourist destinations. It's a craft beer standout, with Richmond, the state capital, being a particular draw for brewing aficionados. You can even get Atlantic Coast access without crossing state lines by traveling to Virginia Beach or the underrated Sandbridge Beach. For fans of beautiful outdoor getaways, though, nothing can compete with the Blue Ridge Mountains, and if you're planning a visit to one of Virginia's famous national parks, you might also want to include a visit to the town of Front Royal.

Located at the northern tip of scenic Shenandoah National Park, Front Royal works great as either a day trip spot or a home base for a longer vacation. And since it's only about an hour away from Washington, D.C. and the surrounding Northern Virginia counties, it's a pretty accessible destination. There are a range of accommodations available for visitors, from more modern hotels to cabins and campgrounds for the more outdoor-focused tourist. Front Royal puts you in a prime position to enjoy the full beauty of the Shenandoah Valley while also offering some local Virginia charm for those days when the hiking has tired you out.