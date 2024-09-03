One Of Virginia's Cutest Towns Is This Underrated Charmer Right In The Blue Ridge Mountains
Virginia is a state rich in history, natural beauty, and a couple of the best amusement parks in the country, among other hot tourist destinations. It's a craft beer standout, with Richmond, the state capital, being a particular draw for brewing aficionados. You can even get Atlantic Coast access without crossing state lines by traveling to Virginia Beach or the underrated Sandbridge Beach. For fans of beautiful outdoor getaways, though, nothing can compete with the Blue Ridge Mountains, and if you're planning a visit to one of Virginia's famous national parks, you might also want to include a visit to the town of Front Royal.
Located at the northern tip of scenic Shenandoah National Park, Front Royal works great as either a day trip spot or a home base for a longer vacation. And since it's only about an hour away from Washington, D.C. and the surrounding Northern Virginia counties, it's a pretty accessible destination. There are a range of accommodations available for visitors, from more modern hotels to cabins and campgrounds for the more outdoor-focused tourist. Front Royal puts you in a prime position to enjoy the full beauty of the Shenandoah Valley while also offering some local Virginia charm for those days when the hiking has tired you out.
Front Royal, Virginia gives you great access to Shenandoah
The main draw of Front Royal to most will be its proximity to Shenandoah National Park. Visitors can choose from a range of hiking trails located near the town, or, for a less strenuous but equally scenic adventure, Front Royal has easy access to the beautiful Skyline Drive. With a car, you can easily access any of the area's famous hikes, from Old Rag Mountain to Compton Peak. And the national park still has plenty to offer, even if hiking isn't your thing. There are tons of canoe and kayak routes for those who prefer to take in the scenery from the water, along with plenty of gorgeous vistas that are visible from the road.
The mountain views will be the main attraction for many travelers, but there are other natural treasures that are easily accessible from a stay in Front Royal. Virginia's famous Luray Caverns, for instance, are just half an hour away by car, offering a change of pace. Front Royal advertises a wide range of other activities, including fishing, horseback riding, mountain biking, birding, and even disc golf.
Front Royal has plenty of its own local charm, too
While you're in between hikes or larger outings around Shenandoah, Front Royal has more than enough to keep you occupied. For starters, the town boasts a number of wineries and meaderies that can easily occupy a wine lover's entire trip, including scenic spots like Crimson Lane Vineyards and Glen Manor Vineyards. Since this is Virginia, there are plenty of breweries for beer lovers, too, with Vibrissa Beer being an especially popular destination. And when your legs are tired from bigger adventures, try the town's Appalachian Mural Trail to take in some beautiful local art.
There are also a lot of great local food spots to check out during your visit. Spelunker's Frozen Custard and Cavern Burgers is a popular pick for good reason, as they offer no-nonsense diner-style eats that are tough to beat. For something a little more upscale, try Element and its constantly updating menu.
A trip to Front Royal will definitely be one of your quieter vacations, but that's the point. With a wide range of experiences available and Virginia's natural beauty all around, it's a perfect day trip from the D.C. area or a great home base for a longer, more active adventure into Shenandoah National Park.