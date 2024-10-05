Japan's Second-Largest City Is A Unique, Walkable Paradise Often Overshadowed By Tokyo

Located south of Tokyo, Yokohama ranks as Japan's second-largest city, with a population of just over 3 million residents. Although it is considered one of the most gorgeous cities in Japan, Yokohama is still often overlooked by the captivating and electric microcosm of the nation's capital. To further illustrate the feeling of being outshined, residents are able to see the Tokyo Skytree spire on the horizon. Yet, when you trace back to its historical roots, this harbor city is largely considered the birthplace of modern Japan. It was one of a select few entry ports where foreign merchants were allowed to disembark after the nation's isolationist period.

After entering into the international trade network in 1859, Yokohama quickly evolved and grew from a small coastal village into a thriving metropolitan center, sporting new advancements such as railways and gas-powered streetlights. The city quickly became known for its culinary fusions and is the foundational home of Japan's highly acclaimed Kirin beer. After undergoing such radical transformation compared to the rest of the island nation at this time, the city was nicknamed "Hamakko" to represent the forward-thinking port's culture.