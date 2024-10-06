One Of The Tallest Lighthouses On The California Coast Is A Whale Watcher's Dream Destination

Adventure awaits in California's Mendocino coast, home to Fort Bragg, an underrated little artsy town full of redwoods and shops. However, about an hour away from the city, in Point Arena, is the Point Arena Lighthouse. Built in 1908 after the original structure from 1870 crumbled in the San Francisco earthquake of 1906, it features a 115-foot tall tower. This makes the Point Arena Lighthouse one of the tallest on the California coast. It's also one of the best destinations for whale watching in the state.

In a 2023 interview with ABC10, Mark Hancock, executive director at the Point Arena Lighthouse noted,"Pretty much all year round we see some kind of whale. Primarily gray whales." Impressively, it's also not uncommon to view humpback whales and other aquatic creatures in the waters surrounding the site, such as sea lions and more. The tower's impressive height comes with a perk for visitors: It provides them with an unforgettable lookout point for whale watching.

At the time of this writing, the Point Arena Lighthouse offers tower tours every day for $5, making this an affordable family-friendly activity. Note that the 145-step trek is not accessible. Nevertheless, there's more experiences to be had at the Point Arena Lighthouse.

