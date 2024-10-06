One Of The Tallest Lighthouses On The California Coast Is A Whale Watcher's Dream Destination
Adventure awaits in California's Mendocino coast, home to Fort Bragg, an underrated little artsy town full of redwoods and shops. However, about an hour away from the city, in Point Arena, is the Point Arena Lighthouse. Built in 1908 after the original structure from 1870 crumbled in the San Francisco earthquake of 1906, it features a 115-foot tall tower. This makes the Point Arena Lighthouse one of the tallest on the California coast. It's also one of the best destinations for whale watching in the state.
In a 2023 interview with ABC10, Mark Hancock, executive director at the Point Arena Lighthouse noted,"Pretty much all year round we see some kind of whale. Primarily gray whales." Impressively, it's also not uncommon to view humpback whales and other aquatic creatures in the waters surrounding the site, such as sea lions and more. The tower's impressive height comes with a perk for visitors: It provides them with an unforgettable lookout point for whale watching.
At the time of this writing, the Point Arena Lighthouse offers tower tours every day for $5, making this an affordable family-friendly activity. Note that the 145-step trek is not accessible. Nevertheless, there's more experiences to be had at the Point Arena Lighthouse.
Learn about the history of California's Point Arena Lighthouse and other activities
To better your whale watching chances at the Point Arena Lighthouse, consider visiting in the winter or early spring, as this is when gray whales migrate. With that in mind, there's more fun to be had besides whale watching. The Point Arena Lighthouse has an indoor museum that is a must-visit. Here, visitors can view its Fresnel lens from 1908 and more in the lighthouse's fog house building from 1896. If you're unfamiliar with what a Fresnel lens is, this object is used to amplify the light emitted from a lighthouse.
"The museum is quite great, lots of historical pictures and stories starting at the beginning of the lighthouse," states a Tripadvisor reviewer. Visitors can also purchase souvenirs at the light station store located within the museum. But that's not all. In addition, the museum features the Whale Watch Room that hosts rotating art exhibits for guests to enjoy. As its name suggests, this is another spot besides the imposing tower to enjoy whale watching at Point Arena Lighthouse. Moreover, there is also an outdoor museum, which features a walking trail and art installations, including a labyrinth.
At the time of this writing, admission to the Point Arena Lighthouse is $5. Note that the tower tour is not included in this price and a separate admission must be purchased. Having said that, those who are interested in touring the tower should keep in mind that night time tours are frequently available, particularly around the full moon. If this is something you would like to partake in, make sure to check the Point Arena Lighthouse calendar for the next event.
Stay at the Point Arena Lighthouse in California
You can easily spend a day exploring the Point Arena Lighthouse. However, if you want to extend your time and spend a few days whale watching at this awe-inspiring site, you can book a cottage or studio. These accommodations are the former homes of lighthouse employees, including the lighthouse keeper. All told, there are seven ocean view lodging options, some of which are pet-friendly, to choose from. This includes the bookkeeper's room (featuring one bedroom and one bathroom), the head keeper's house (with two bedrooms and also one bathroom), as well as various assistant keeper's homes, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
In short, there's something for everyone, including those on a couple's trip or a family vacation. "We stayed at the Bookkeeper's Room and found the photos and website description to be accurate. We had a great view of the lighthouse itself and being on a peninsula meant short walks to lots of beautiful views," states a Tripadvisor review.
Furthermore, free parking and other amenities are provided to guests, such as Wi-Fi, a bottle of wine, and more. You can book your stay at the Point Arena Lighthouse online. The Point Arena Lighthouse is open year-round, but does have seasonal hours. If you're looking for more whale watching spots in California, check out this hidden gem along Highway 1 for outdoor adventures.