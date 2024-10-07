The California Bakery Once Called The 'Best Place In The World To Eat An Apple Pie'

Few things pair with the autumnal season quite like a warm, crisp slice of apple pie. While you can easily turn to the bakery section of your local grocery store, or even bake a pie at home, some desserts are so delicious they're worth a road trip. Tucked into the heart of apple country in Southern California's San Bernardino County, Apple Annie's Bakery & Restaurant in Oak Glen was once crowned by Lonely Planet's Ultimate Eats guidebook as "The best place in the world to eat apple pie."

If you don't believe it, you better taste it for yourself. If you're longing for a New England-style road trip through California, a day trip to Oak Glen's fabled apple country to visit Apple Annie's is a must. With a bushel of beautiful apple orchards that should rank among the best in the country, you can even pick some of your own. What are you waiting for? Hit the road, and bite into the season with California's world-famous apple pie.