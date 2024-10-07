The California Bakery Once Called The 'Best Place In The World To Eat An Apple Pie'
Few things pair with the autumnal season quite like a warm, crisp slice of apple pie. While you can easily turn to the bakery section of your local grocery store, or even bake a pie at home, some desserts are so delicious they're worth a road trip. Tucked into the heart of apple country in Southern California's San Bernardino County, Apple Annie's Bakery & Restaurant in Oak Glen was once crowned by Lonely Planet's Ultimate Eats guidebook as "The best place in the world to eat apple pie."
If you don't believe it, you better taste it for yourself. If you're longing for a New England-style road trip through California, a day trip to Oak Glen's fabled apple country to visit Apple Annie's is a must. With a bushel of beautiful apple orchards that should rank among the best in the country, you can even pick some of your own. What are you waiting for? Hit the road, and bite into the season with California's world-famous apple pie.
Try a slice of world-famous apple pie and more
Residing about 85 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, Oak Glen is an ideal day trip destination from the city. Nestled in the hills of the rural community is Oak Tree Mountain, a 14-acre family fun park that houses local shops, a petting zoo, candy shop, and the famed Apple Annie's. Starting from humble pie beginnings over 50 years ago as an apple shed that peddled pie and cider, the restaurant and bakery now serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.
Amid classic comfort food, including stacks of golden-brown pancakes and gravy-drizzled chicken fried steak, the shining star of the menu is the apple pie. For $7.49, you can treat yourself to a slice, or you can splurge on their Mile-High Homemade Apple Pie, which weighs in at a whopping 5 pounds. Other apple-themed deities include the Apple Bread, Apple Empanada, and their signature Apple Wine. You'll even find unique menu items like the Oreo French Toast, and the Pulled Pork with Caramel Apple Tots, which are smothered in apple relish and house-made green chile caramel.
The apple doesn't fall far from the orchard
If you're feeling inspired to pick some apples for your own pie, Oak Glen is brimming with lush apple orchards. With prime apple-picking season taking place between Labor Day and Thanksgiving, fall is the perfect time to get out in the fields. Visit Southern California's largest and oldest apple farm, Los Rios Ranch, for U-pick apples, cider pressing, and horse-drawn wagon rides. You can also check out Riley's Farm, another U-Pick orchard that hosts dinner theater shows and activities, like candle-making and archery.
Of course, if you want to stay close to Apple Annie's, you can poke around the Oak Tree Mountain grounds. Catch live entertainment at the Mountain Outpost stage, pan for gold at the Oak Tree Mining Co., or hike through Inspiration Forest to work off the apple pie. Even if you've never planned a trip around a dessert before, Apple Annie's is worth the day trip.