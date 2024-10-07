Witness A Total Fall Wonderland Without Crowds At This Underrated National Forest In Tennessee
Despite the chill in the air, fall is one of the best times to get into the great outdoors. There are lots of things to do during fall, from apple picking to Halloween hay rides, but one all-time favorite autumnal activity for many people out there is finding the best place to enjoy the fall foliage. And the great thing about leaf-peeping is that you can do it almost anywhere in the United States. Of course, the most popular places to watch the leaves change are also overrun with other leaf peepers. But, if you are looking to get away from the crowds, you can check out a lesser-known spot. If you're going to Tennessee, it doesn't get any better than an underrated gem like Big South Fork.
Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area isn't a national park, but the National Parks Service manages it. So it's a great way to visit a beautiful, well-conserved area like a national park, but without the crowds that you might find in Great Smoky Mountains National Park or Cumberland Gap. Big South Fork takes up 125,000 acres on the Cumberland Plateau between Oneida and Jamestown, Tennessee, which are northwest of Knoxville. There are miles of beautiful scenery to take in, especially along the river, where you can enjoy the vast forests, epic gorges, and fascinating historical sites.
Fall things to do in Big South Fork
While hunting for fireflies is generally a summer activity in Tennessee, you can also catch a few in the early fall if you come in September or early October. Naturally, this area is best known for its hiking trails that range in difficulty. If you're looking to do some quality leaf-peeping, take an easy trail where you can spot Alder trees, silky dogwoods, arrow woods, magnolias, and tulip poplars for gorgeous displays of yellow, orange, and red leaves. The more accessible hikes are also great for groups with children to enjoy the foliage and will take you to spots to see plenty of geological formations and waterfalls, too. But if you're looking for something more challenging, Big South Fork has plenty of trails for more experienced hikers as well as areas for mountain bikers and rock climbers.
And since Big South Fork is on the Cumberland River, there are also places to kayak, canoe, horseback ride, and fish. If you're a history buff, you can visit the Blue Heron Mining Community, a historic site and open-air museum where you can learn about the local history of miners in the area and take a peek at what life was like in the 19th and 20th centuries. The Big South Fork Scenic Railway is ideal for individuals and families who want to take a scenic, three-hour train ride through the area to revel in the beautiful autumn sites, sounds, and rich history. If you visit at night, you can participate in one of the Big South Fork astronomy programs, where a ranger will take you to do some breathtaking star gazing without the nuisance of light pollution.
Staying in Big South Fork
Naturally, one of the best ways to see Big South Fork is to go camping there. The campgrounds in Big South Fork include Bandy Creek, Alum Ford, Blue Heron, Station Camp, and Bear Creek. Different campgrounds have different amenities and types of vehicles allowed in them, so it's best to plan in advance to make sure you can get a reservation. Bandy Creek and Blue Heron are possibly the most convenient areas, with plenty of trailer sites, water, and electric hookups, as well as pools and playground areas. Alum Ford is wilder and more appropriate for experienced campers, and Bear Creek and Station Camp are best for people who are also looking to ride horses during their stay in Big South Fork.
If camping isn't quite your style, you can also find lodging at the Charit Creek Lodge, which is located near Station Camp Campground, where you can rent a cabin and access showers and indoor restrooms. It should be noted, however, that the lodge is not accessible by car. Big South Fork Lodge and Horse Campground is also convenient and offers regular rooms, with or without a kitchenette, as well as RV sites. If you're willing to travel outside the Big South Fork area, you can also find hotels and motels nearby.