Witness A Total Fall Wonderland Without Crowds At This Underrated National Forest In Tennessee

Despite the chill in the air, fall is one of the best times to get into the great outdoors. There are lots of things to do during fall, from apple picking to Halloween hay rides, but one all-time favorite autumnal activity for many people out there is finding the best place to enjoy the fall foliage. And the great thing about leaf-peeping is that you can do it almost anywhere in the United States. Of course, the most popular places to watch the leaves change are also overrun with other leaf peepers. But, if you are looking to get away from the crowds, you can check out a lesser-known spot. If you're going to Tennessee, it doesn't get any better than an underrated gem like Big South Fork.

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area isn't a national park, but the National Parks Service manages it. So it's a great way to visit a beautiful, well-conserved area like a national park, but without the crowds that you might find in Great Smoky Mountains National Park or Cumberland Gap. Big South Fork takes up 125,000 acres on the Cumberland Plateau between Oneida and Jamestown, Tennessee, which are northwest of Knoxville. There are miles of beautiful scenery to take in, especially along the river, where you can enjoy the vast forests, epic gorges, and fascinating historical sites.