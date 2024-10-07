The Best Ways To Get Through Your Post-Vacation Depression

If you've ever felt like it was hard to get back to your routine after getting home from a relaxing vacation or sad after getting back from a stunning once-in-a-lifetime trip, you're not alone. This is a known phenomenon, sometimes referred to as "post-vacation depression." To find out exactly what this experience is and what you can do when you're going through it, Islands spoke to Dr. Menije Boduryan-Turner, licensed psychologist and founder of Woodland Hills Therapy, Embracing You Therapy Group Practice.

"The transition from the vacation mode and lifestyle to one's regular routine can create a state of sadness, numbness, and overall unhappiness and dissatisfaction that one would refer to as post-vacation depression. During this post-vacation depression, one may feel mood swings, an increase in anxiety or irritability, difficulty in concentration, and a decrease in energy or motivation," she explained. If you already struggle with depression, returning from a vacation can make things harder. Dr. Menije warned: "If someone has a history of Major Depressive Disorder, then this post-vacation depression can be a risk factor and may onset a new depressive episode one should be on the lookout for."

In general, though, Dr. Menije assured us that, as distressing as it can be, post-vacation depression is a normal emotional experience. Unfortunately, there's no way to snap your fingers and just make these feelings disappear. Instead, she told us that slowing down, acknowledging what you're feeling, taking care of yourself, and talking through the experience with loved ones can help you get through feelings of post-vacation depression.

