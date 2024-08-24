5 Must-See Churches To Visit On A Vacation In Rome, According To Reviews

"This supreme masterpiece of ancient architecture will simply take your breath away," one local guide on Google Reviews stated. If you're exploring Rome, make sure to take in the best architecture ancient Rome had to offer: the Pantheon. While you'll find plenty of Roman ruins in the city, the Pantheon looks almost new in comparison, despite being 2,000 years old. You can walk between its massive stone columns and step into history, getting a sense of what this great city was like long ago, when Emperor Hadrian had this enormous structure built. Inside, standing on its patterned marble floors and looking up at its tall domed ceiling with a circle light streaming in through its perfectly centered opening, you can imagine how ancient Romans once came here to worship their own pantheon of gods before it became a Christian church.

Advertisement

The best time to show up to tourist hot spots is usually first thing in the morning, and that is definitely true of the Pantheon. According to reviewers on Tripadvisor who visited the Pantheon in 2024, this ancient place can be packed in the afternoons, but you can still have a more private experience in the mornings or evenings. Unless you come on the first Sunday of the month when it's free, you'll need to pay for a ticket if you want to go inside the Pantheon (which costs around $17 or $28 if you're interested in a guided tour.)