Flight Attendants Can't Stand 'Spinner' Passengers. Here's How To Avoid Being One

If you are flying standby, have purchased a ticket without a seat assignment, or forgot to choose one when booking the flight, there are a few things you can do. First, ask at the gate if there are specific unassigned seats to look for so you can head directly to one of them. They may not know, but it's worth a shot. You can also ask the flight attendant at the plane's entrance, keeping in mind that some seats may be off-limits, like those with extra legroom or spots reserved for families. If you have a carry-on bag, you can also ask if they know of any open overhead bin space. Sometimes, the attendants will make an announcement asking people next to empty seats to raise their hands. The faster you get into your seat with your seatbelt fastened, the sooner the plane will be able to leave.

Arriving early at your gate can be helpful. Even if your flight is delayed, you should still get there at the original time. While the attendant may have to wait until the rest of the plane is boarded before assigning standby seats or letting unassigned passengers enter, it can be helpful to let them know you're there. You should also have everything you'll need during the flight in an easily accessible place so you're not looking for a seat while also trying to figure out where your headphones or phone ended up in your carry-on.