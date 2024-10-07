Explore Towering Trees And Waterfalls Surrounded In Fall Foliage Hues At This Ohio State Park
All year long, people come to Hocking Hills State Park to stargaze, take boats out on Rose Lake, and hunt the forests for the impressive waterfalls that cascade off of sheer cliffs. From the mystical-looking Devil's Bathtub — a perfect circle cut into rock by the constant flow of water from a waterfall — to the high mossy walls of the Cantwell Cliffs, there's plenty to see in Hocking Hills in any season. Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park is beloved for its incredible landscape, but it's still one of Ohio's underrated state parks — especially in the autumn.
In the fall, the park puts on an especially impressive display as the green canopy transforms into a vibrant tapestry of red, yellow, orange, and gold. Like its "neighbor" Ohio's Mohican State Park, two hours away, Hocking Hills has some of the most impressive and beautiful fall foliage in the state. To plan your trip to Hocking Hills when its color is at its absolute peak, keep an eye on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Ohio Fall Color Progress Map.
Where to seek out the best fall foliage
If you're looking for the best spots within this incredible state park to admire the Ohio fall foliage, you won't want to miss out on the autumn color in Conkle's Hollow. While the name might imply a gentle, rounded dip in the earth, this is actually an impressive gorge cut into the rock, deeper than any other in Ohio. There are trails leading down into the gorge and along its rim — though it should be noted that these high trails are considered extremely dangerous and only for experienced hikers. For those who dare to traverse the cliff's edge, however, the view of the colorful trees from above is unbeatable.
If you're hiking in the Old Man's Cave region, you won't want to miss the trail to Cedar Falls. This highly rated trail is gorgeous year round, but is particularly beautiful in the fall. There, you'll see waterfalls pouring down the walls of the chasm, and although the bountiful hemlock trees won't change color, you'll see plenty of fall color along the way to the impressive Cedar Falls.