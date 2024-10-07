Explore Towering Trees And Waterfalls Surrounded In Fall Foliage Hues At This Ohio State Park

All year long, people come to Hocking Hills State Park to stargaze, take boats out on Rose Lake, and hunt the forests for the impressive waterfalls that cascade off of sheer cliffs. From the mystical-looking Devil's Bathtub — a perfect circle cut into rock by the constant flow of water from a waterfall — to the high mossy walls of the Cantwell Cliffs, there's plenty to see in Hocking Hills in any season. Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park is beloved for its incredible landscape, but it's still one of Ohio's underrated state parks — especially in the autumn.

In the fall, the park puts on an especially impressive display as the green canopy transforms into a vibrant tapestry of red, yellow, orange, and gold. Like its "neighbor" Ohio's Mohican State Park, two hours away, Hocking Hills has some of the most impressive and beautiful fall foliage in the state. To plan your trip to Hocking Hills when its color is at its absolute peak, keep an eye on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Ohio Fall Color Progress Map.