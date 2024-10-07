America's First Tribal Scenic Byway Is A Short And Sweet Washington Road With Ocean Views

Situated in the extreme northwest corner of the contiguous U.S., Washington state's Olympic Peninsula is home to some of the most arresting natural scenery in the nation. Though just a four-hour drive from Seattle, "it feels much farther, as if you have passed into an otherworldly realm," as bestselling writer Megan O'Rourke wrote in the New York Times. Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and Hood Canal — one of the country's few fjords outside of Alaska — the peninsula boasts jagged peaks, deep valleys, glaciers, lakes, rainforests, and many miles of unspoiled, undeveloped coastline. It's a nature lover's dream, and one of its iconic spots, Cape Flattery, is accessible by car.

Advertisement

At just 12 miles, the Cape Flattery Tribal Scenic Byway may be short, but it packs a punch when it comes to scenery and culture. Beginning at the end of State Route 112 in the town of Neah Bay, the byway winds through the Makah Reservation, offering jaw-dropping vistas of both the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Pacific, before ending at Cape Flattery, the northernmost point in the Lower 48.

To drive along this byway is to experience North American nature in its most thrilling, raw form, including sheer cliffs, sea stacks, sandy beaches, and wildlife such as bald eagles and migrating whales. It's also a chance to learn about the Makah Tribe, the people who have called this wet, rough, but gorgeous part of the country home for millenia.

Advertisement