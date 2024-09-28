This Washington Fjord Is An Uncrowded Coastal Paradise With World-Famous Oysters
Thought fjords were the stuff of Viking sagas and Scandinavian vacations? Well, think again. Just outside Seattle, Washington is a fog-shrouded fjord that lures in kayakers, hikers, and lovers of a good oyster. Despite its name, the Hood Canal is actually a 68-mile-long fjord — and not just any fjord, either. This is the only saltwater fjord in the entire continental United States, which is another reason oysters thrive in its waters.
The Hood Canal begins at Port Townsend, at the tip of the Kitsap Peninsula, and ends in Lynch Cove, near the town of Belfair. Much of the area along the canal's shores is undeveloped and offers great chances of seeing local wildlife like harbor seals, roosevelt elk, bald eagles, and river otters. Visitors will also find serene coves perfect for swimming, tumbling cascades making their way into the fjord from the Olympic Mountains, and even the opportunity to do some shellfish gathering.
Although the Hood Canal is just one and a half hours from downtown Seattle, you'll feel worlds away along its quiet shores, tucked between mossy peaks. In fact, the fjord sits at the edge of the emerald Olympic National Park where you'll find one of the U.S.' largest rainforests and snow-capped peaks. Grab your shuckers and head for this misty escape in nature.
Where to find the best oysters in Hood Canal, Washington
No visit to Washington's Hood Canal is complete without sampling some of the local shellfish, and oysters are the star of the show. Because the Hood Canal is a saltwater fjord, oysters thrive in its tidal waters, clinging to both man-made structures and natural rocks. Hood Canal oysters are known for having a clear brine and crunchy meat with a bitter melon finish.
The Hama Hama Oyster Saloon is one of the best places to sample the famous Hood Canal oyster. Situated right on the Hood Canal with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, this is a 6th generation oyster farm that shells out the goods. The saloon is open on weekends year-round, but you'll need to make a reservation — which includes two dozen oysters — ahead of time. You can also visit their Farm Store any day of the week. The Fjord Oyster Bank is another local favorite that dishes up Hood Canal oysters, served however you like from barbecued to raw. For those who aren't as big on oysters, you'll also find locally harvested clams and clam chowder.
Public harvesting is legal along the Hood Canal, as long as you follow local guidelines. Going out with your own bucket and shucker and exploring some of the area's hidden gem Washington beaches makes for an unforgettable day for bivalve gourmands. Keep in mind that some shellfish, including razor clams, can only be harvested at specific times of the year.
Getting to Hood Canal from Seattle
The easiest way to reach the Hood Canal from the Seattle area is by car. From downtown Seattle the drive takes about an hour and a half without traffic, making your way through Tacoma and circumnavigating the Puget Sound. Visitors can also opt to take the Southworth-Fauntleroy Ferry for a more scenic, although longer, route. The ferry leaves about every hour or so making it a convenient choice.
If you don't have your own set of wheels, reaching the Hood Canal gets a little trickier. Public buses don't run from Seattle to the more remote towns in the Hood Canal like Hama Hama, but they do service Skokomish and Belfair, near the southern end of the fjord. Port Townsend, with its underrated state park and sea glass beaches, is located at the far northern tip of the fjord and can be accessed by a combination of bus and ferry. It's also possible to rent your own boat and travel the canal, sailing beneath its iconic floating bridge. Boats can be rented from several companies in the heart of Seattle, including Ahoy in the Interbay neighborhood.