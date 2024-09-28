This Washington Fjord Is An Uncrowded Coastal Paradise With World-Famous Oysters

Thought fjords were the stuff of Viking sagas and Scandinavian vacations? Well, think again. Just outside Seattle, Washington is a fog-shrouded fjord that lures in kayakers, hikers, and lovers of a good oyster. Despite its name, the Hood Canal is actually a 68-mile-long fjord — and not just any fjord, either. This is the only saltwater fjord in the entire continental United States, which is another reason oysters thrive in its waters.

The Hood Canal begins at Port Townsend, at the tip of the Kitsap Peninsula, and ends in Lynch Cove, near the town of Belfair. Much of the area along the canal's shores is undeveloped and offers great chances of seeing local wildlife like harbor seals, roosevelt elk, bald eagles, and river otters. Visitors will also find serene coves perfect for swimming, tumbling cascades making their way into the fjord from the Olympic Mountains, and even the opportunity to do some shellfish gathering.

Although the Hood Canal is just one and a half hours from downtown Seattle, you'll feel worlds away along its quiet shores, tucked between mossy peaks. In fact, the fjord sits at the edge of the emerald Olympic National Park where you'll find one of the U.S.' largest rainforests and snow-capped peaks. Grab your shuckers and head for this misty escape in nature.

