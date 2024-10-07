Fall Is The Best Time To Visit This Tiny Canadian Town Called The World's Polar Bear Capital

While the world's largest polar bear exhibit is in the Detroit Zoo, there's nothing quite like seeing one in the wild. One of the best places to do it is in Churchill, Manitoba, which is situated on the Hudson Bay in Canada. It's a small town of about 900 people and almost 1,000 polar bears, earning it the nickname the "Polar Bear Capital of the World."

Advertisement

When it comes to Mother Nature, little is guaranteed, but you have the best chance of seeing polar bears in late fall, from October to November. There are many bears in and around Churchill at this time because the animals are getting ready to feed on seals. Hudson Bay freezes sooner than other nearby bodies of water, so polar bears are able to get out to their food source more quickly from here than anywhere else. Indigenous people also used this hunting area for ringed seals during the winter, and at the Itsanitaq Museum, you can learn more about the Canadian Inuit people who've lived on this land for thousands of years. For more information on the local wildlife, Polar Bears International House helps people understand more about the mammals, their current conservation efforts, and how you can help.

Advertisement