The Secret Oregon Wine Region To Explore For Rare Varietals And Edgy, Innovative Blends

Sparking comparisons to the famed Napa wine country, the Willamette Valley is considered Oregon's premier wine region. With acres of lush vineyards and over 700 wineries stretching between Portland and Eugene, it's easy to see why. However, while crowds may flock to the renowned region to sip its popular Pinot Noirs and explore its picturesque towns, Oregon quietly boasts another vibrant wine region just east of Portland.

Tucked into a tapestry of emerald forests and majestic mountains, the Columbia River Gorge straddles the Columbia River near the border of Oregon and Washington. In this enchanting corner of the Pacific Northwest, you'll find an underrated yet thriving wine country. With over 50 wineries producing eclectic varietals and blends poured alongside unparalleled scenic landscapes, you'll find plenty to love about this under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa. If you're looking for a place to sip in the natural beauty and inimitable flavors of the Pacific Northwest, get lost in the wonder and wine-filled Columbia River Gorge.