The Secret Oregon Wine Region To Explore For Rare Varietals And Edgy, Innovative Blends
Sparking comparisons to the famed Napa wine country, the Willamette Valley is considered Oregon's premier wine region. With acres of lush vineyards and over 700 wineries stretching between Portland and Eugene, it's easy to see why. However, while crowds may flock to the renowned region to sip its popular Pinot Noirs and explore its picturesque towns, Oregon quietly boasts another vibrant wine region just east of Portland.
Tucked into a tapestry of emerald forests and majestic mountains, the Columbia River Gorge straddles the Columbia River near the border of Oregon and Washington. In this enchanting corner of the Pacific Northwest, you'll find an underrated yet thriving wine country. With over 50 wineries producing eclectic varietals and blends poured alongside unparalleled scenic landscapes, you'll find plenty to love about this under-the-radar wine region that deserves the same hype as Napa. If you're looking for a place to sip in the natural beauty and inimitable flavors of the Pacific Northwest, get lost in the wonder and wine-filled Columbia River Gorge.
Sip your way through the gorgeous Columbia River Gorge
About 60 miles east of Portland, the drive down I-84 to reach the Columbia River Gorge is lined with cascading waterfalls, mountain vistas, and breathtaking riverside views. Before driving too deep into the scenic wonderland, you'll want to stop and visit McMenamins Edgefield. Sitting about 25 minutes from downtown Portland, the 74-acre resort is home to a winery, brewery, and a historic hotel. Slip into their cozy wine-tasting cellar or wander the peaceful grounds with a glass of their signature blends. Showcasing the best of the Northwest, you can taste the Bordeaux-inspired Black Rabbit Red or the aromatic White Rabbit vintage varietal.
Continuing east, make sure to explore the treasure trove of wineries in Hood River. The historic Oregon town is host to a handful of wine-sipping spots that boast everything from world-class vintages to rare varietals. A favorite in town is the Gorge White House. Housed in a Dutch Colonial home resting on over 30 acres of sprawling orchards, you can explore fields of u-pick fruits and flowers in between sips of crisp Pinot Gris and sweet fruit ciders. Sample award-winning wines at Mt. Hood Winery. Their silver medal Summit Red blends the likes of Pinot Noir, Syrah, and Zinfandel in a well-rounded burst of flavors, while their Pear Bubbly refreshes with locally sourced Comice pears.
Explore the Gorge in Washington
If you venture onto the Washington side of the Gorge, you'll find an array of tasty wineries, such as AniChe Cellars. Owned and operated by a family of all-female vintners, the winery offers over 25 varietals, specializing in old-world-inspired blends and experimental vintages. Be sure to check out Maryhill Winery in Goldendale, which crafts award-winning wines that showcase the unique and diverse flavors of the region. Their sprawling grounds are also a great place to enjoy a picnic or a stroll to admire the stunning scenery.
If you're looking for a place to stay overnight, the Columbia Gorge has many peaceful places to wine and unwind. On the edge of downtown Hood River, the historic Hood River Hotel offers vintage charm and scenic views, making it the perfect base camp for all your wine activities. If you want something unique, trek back to the Edgefield Hotel. Their manor-style hotel is famous for its whimsical rooms and an eclectic offering of activities, including a soaking pool, golf course, and an onsite theater. Wherever you may wander in the Columbia River Gorge, a fruitful adventure in Oregon's underrated wine region is sure to follow.