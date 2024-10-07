Unwind In A Laid-Back Aussie Beach Town Perfect For Oyster Lovers And Adventurers
A five-hour drive south of Sydney, Australia, Narooma is a relaxed coastal escape where the Wagonga Inlet meets the South Pacific Ocean. In fact, Narooma, in the Aboriginal language, is said to mean "clear blue waters" as the area is known for its serene landscape of varying shades of blue, as well as a plethora of fresh seafood. The region is especially revered for its oysters and hosts the Narooma Oyster Festival annually on the first weekend in May.
Narooma is also blessed with a wide range of active pursuits. From whale-watching tours and fishing charters to snorkeling and diving, aquatic adventures abound. Off the coast of Narooma is the Montague Island Nature Reserve, which is a habitat for penguins and seals. You can also spend a beach day at Surf Beach, a surfer's paradise, or Safety Bar Beach, which is protected from the waves and safe for calm swimming. For land-based adventures, there are numerous trails for thrilling mountain biking, or you can tee off at the Narooma Golf Club, a public course perched on an ocean cliff.
Where to eat in Narooma
Wagonga Inlet is the perfect habitat for rock oysters. As a result, the town is a hub for oyster farming and draws those craving the salty and sweet specimens. If you're a true devotee, plan your trip around the annual Narooma Oyster Festival, with the next being held on May 2 and 3, 2025. With oyster tastings, shucking classes and competitions, cooking demonstrations, live music, dancing, and vendors, the festival is a spirited way to celebrate the natural bounty of Narooma.
Enjoy oysters year-round at the Oyster Farmers Daughter, a chic, open-air oyster bar and seafood restaurant located right on the Wagonga Inlet. There, fresh oysters are shucked along with grilled local fish and specialty cocktails at tables dotting the inlet's shores. A Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "The staff are so bright and bubbly, the oysters were divine and the little set up by the water is a delightful location for a slow lunch with friends." Another favorite is Quarterdeck, a long-standing waterfront classic serving local seafood and tiki drinks.
For a more active oyster adventure, head north of Narooma to Batemans Bay for an oyster kayaking tour, where you can visit working oyster farms and sample fresh oysters at the end. The two-hour tour costs $70 per person.
Adventures in Narooma
Narooma is an adventure lover's dream, with plenty of activities available both on sea and land. A must-visit is the Montague Island Nature Reserve, just off the coast of Narooma, which spans nearly 200 acres and is home to a unique colony of little penguins and seals. And for a unique Australian wildlife experience, don't miss out on diving with Narooma's seals. Travel with Narooma Charters for a 4.5-hour tour of the island, where you can snorkel or dive with the seals and go inside the island's 19th-century lighthouse. The full tour costs $140 per adult. For a truly unique experience, you can even overnight in the lighthouse keeper's cottage, which can sleep up to 10 people. The waters of Narooma are also famed for their whale-watching between September and mid-November. During whale season, Narooma Charters offers two-hour whale-watching tours on a cruise that bypasses seal colonies for $95 per person. Both novice and experienced anglers can embark on fishing charters, as Narooma boasts healthy populations of tuna and marlin.
Back on land, as Australia is beloved for its incredible beaches, the coast features sandy expanses, such as Surf Beach, revered for its unique rock formations known as the Glasshouse Rocks, and Safety Bar Beach, a family-friendly protected cove. Quieter kayaking and boating can be found at the Wagonga Inlet, with its calm waters and sandflats. Mountain bikers should explore the 52-mile trail network in Narooma, poised to become a top mountain biking destination. And golfers won't want to miss a round at Narooma Golf Club, voted one of the top courses in Australia, with its spectacular ocean views.