Unwind In A Laid-Back Aussie Beach Town Perfect For Oyster Lovers And Adventurers

A five-hour drive south of Sydney, Australia, Narooma is a relaxed coastal escape where the Wagonga Inlet meets the South Pacific Ocean. In fact, Narooma, in the Aboriginal language, is said to mean "clear blue waters" as the area is known for its serene landscape of varying shades of blue, as well as a plethora of fresh seafood. The region is especially revered for its oysters and hosts the Narooma Oyster Festival annually on the first weekend in May.

Narooma is also blessed with a wide range of active pursuits. From whale-watching tours and fishing charters to snorkeling and diving, aquatic adventures abound. Off the coast of Narooma is the Montague Island Nature Reserve, which is a habitat for penguins and seals. You can also spend a beach day at Surf Beach, a surfer's paradise, or Safety Bar Beach, which is protected from the waves and safe for calm swimming. For land-based adventures, there are numerous trails for thrilling mountain biking, or you can tee off at the Narooma Golf Club, a public course perched on an ocean cliff.