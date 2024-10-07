Silence Is Golden At This Secret And Serene Outdoor Spa Retreat On The California Coast

Indulge in tranquility at Refuge, an award-winning, one-of-a-kind outdoor spa nestled on the scenic California coast. Specializing in hydrothermal therapy, this serene retreat offers an array of services and amenities at an incredibly affordable price. Refuge is an adults-only haven, perfect for couples seeking a peaceful escape. For parents in need of a break, the spa offers on-site childcare, making it convenient to fully unwind. This hidden gem, spread across two acres, offers pure wellness in a co-ed environment that ensures complete relaxation in a peaceful, silent setting.

Located in the picturesque town of Carmel, Refuge draws inspiration from European spa traditions, offering guests a space to disconnect completely. The spa enforces a strict no-electronics policy, encouraging guests to fully unplug from the outside world. To enhance the tranquil experience, guests are required to wear swimsuits, and silence is maintained throughout the property. For just $67, guests can enjoy access to an impressive range of outdoor amenities, including steam rooms, saunas, ten pools, and cozy fire pits. Robes and bottled water are provided, and the spa's childcare service costs $20 per child per hour for children aged 1 to 8. Refuge is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and opens an hour earlier on weekends. Reservations are required to ensure your wellness getaway.

