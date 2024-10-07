Silence Is Golden At This Secret And Serene Outdoor Spa Retreat On The California Coast
Indulge in tranquility at Refuge, an award-winning, one-of-a-kind outdoor spa nestled on the scenic California coast. Specializing in hydrothermal therapy, this serene retreat offers an array of services and amenities at an incredibly affordable price. Refuge is an adults-only haven, perfect for couples seeking a peaceful escape. For parents in need of a break, the spa offers on-site childcare, making it convenient to fully unwind. This hidden gem, spread across two acres, offers pure wellness in a co-ed environment that ensures complete relaxation in a peaceful, silent setting.
Located in the picturesque town of Carmel, Refuge draws inspiration from European spa traditions, offering guests a space to disconnect completely. The spa enforces a strict no-electronics policy, encouraging guests to fully unplug from the outside world. To enhance the tranquil experience, guests are required to wear swimsuits, and silence is maintained throughout the property. For just $67, guests can enjoy access to an impressive range of outdoor amenities, including steam rooms, saunas, ten pools, and cozy fire pits. Robes and bottled water are provided, and the spa's childcare service costs $20 per child per hour for children aged 1 to 8. Refuge is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and opens an hour earlier on weekends. Reservations are required to ensure your wellness getaway.
Embark on your hydrothermal journey
Refuge is the first U.S. spa focused entirely on hydrothermal therapy, a method known for its myriad benefits. This therapeutic process is known to relieve muscle tension, stress, and joint inflammation while promoting immune system health and aiding in recovery. Many guests seek hydrothermal therapy for its ability to ease muscle pain, stiffness, and swelling. By promoting blood circulation, the therapy can strengthen the immune system, while the natural calming properties of water help reduce stress and improve overall well-being. However, it's always best to consult a physician before pursuing any treatment.
Guests are encouraged to follow Refuge's recommended steps for the ultimate hydrothermal therapy experience, although it's not required. Begin by warming up for six to 10 minutes in the sauna, steam room, or under the hot thermal waterfalls. Then, cool off with a 10- to 60-second dip in one of the cold plunge pools, which mimic the brisk temperatures of the Pacific Ocean or an icy Nordic river. Afterward, unwind for 10 to 15 minutes by the outdoor fire pits, lounging on a chair or hammock while soaking in the stunning views of the Santa Lucia Preserve. For indoor relaxation, soothing music and serene spaces are available. To achieve maximum results, the spa suggests repeating this cycle three to five times.
Expand your wellness adventure
Beyond the hydrothermal amenities, Refuge also offers a range of add-on services to enhance your relaxation. Choose from Swedish or deep tissue massages, as well as custom facials, all of which include access to the spa's full array of amenities. Service prices vary based on the duration of your session, ensuring you can tailor your experience to your specific needs.
To avoid crowds, consider visiting Refuge during weekdays or on weekend evenings. While the hydrothermal cycle itself only takes about fifteen to thirty minutes, Refuge recommends that guests spend two to three hours at the spa to truly savor the full experience. With its tranquil atmosphere, extensive amenities, and focus on holistic wellness, Refuge is the ultimate retreat for those looking to relax, recharge, and rejuvenate in one of California's most serene settings. Plus, once you're done unwinding, consider exploring Carmel, known for its beaches, historic sites, and boutiques.