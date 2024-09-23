The 5 Best Tourist Attractions Along California's Scenic Coast, According To Reviews

Even the most rugged family of outdoor adventurers arrives at a moment when they look at each other and say, "Let's just play tourist today." This means let's relax, slow down, savor the sights, and maybe see something so awesome and improbable it will set the kids to chattering like chipmunks for a few hours instead of fighting in the backseat. No kids? Then something you and your boo can giggle about later in your rooftop tent as you take a break from the stunning scenery of California's national parks.

California is home to such a density of natural wonders that we'll never run out of mountains and waterfalls to talk about, but what about those other things that aren't majestic, and might even be a little bit kitschy, but are as memorable as all get-out? We're talking about the kind of sights that make you wax nostalgic years later when you see them in the background of a movie scene or those that make you want to dash off a postcard that says, "Having a wonderful time! Wish you were here!" We're talking drive-through trees in the redwoods, a castle built by an industry baron for a movie star, and a motel where you can sleep like a caveman.

We combed through social media, and our own considerable memory banks from generations of family vacations, to unearth the most potently unforgettable attractions out there for this list. So take a break from the soul-stirring mountain sojourns and edifying museum tours, and play tourist for the day — just because it'll make you smile.

