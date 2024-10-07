Oregon's Coast Is Hiding Its Most Mesmerizing Waterfall Surrounded By Lush Forest Scenery
Oregon is renowned for its picturesque beachside towns, stunning mountains, and vibrant cities, but it also holds hidden gems that often go unnoticed. Among these treasures is Drift Creek Falls, a breathtaking waterfall nestled within a lush, forested landscape. For waterfall chasers and nature lovers, this secluded spot offers a truly mesmerizing experience, combining natural beauty with a unique vantage point that few other waterfalls provide.
The state of Oregon is home to an incredible variety of waterfalls, ranging from fanning cascades to those you can swim under. In fact, according to the Northwest Waterfall Survey, the state boasts over 1,600 waterfalls. Yet Drift Creek Falls stands out from the rest. What makes it particularly special is the suspension footbridge that spans the cliffs surrounding the waterfall, offering visitors a stunning view from above. After crossing the bridge, the trail leads down to the base of the falls, giving hikers an immersive perspective of the cascade from multiple angles.
The story of Drift Creek Falls
The 240-foot suspension bridge that now offers breathtaking views of Drift Creek Falls came at a tragic cost. Scott Paul, the visionary engineer who conceived the bridge, passed away during its construction. Despite this loss, the project was eventually completed and opened to the public in 1997, staying true to Paul's vision. Constructing the bridge was a challenging task, requiring the use of a helicopter to transport its components to the remote site.
Vogel, the contractor who took over after Paul's death, reflected on the significance of the bridge. "When you make that journey, do not doubt that Scott is there, awaiting your visit," he wrote. "He is present in the laughter of children as they scamper forth above the canyon, and in the gasp of awe when adults step away from the cliff and observe the world beneath their feet tumbling away to airiness and mist; only the bridge between them and the great unknown."
Visiting Drift Creek Falls
Located in the Siuslaw National Forest within Oregon's Coast Range, the Drift Creek Falls trailhead is just a 40-minute drive from Lincoln City and about two hours from Portland. Visitors are required to purchase a $5 recreation day pass online before arriving to park and access the trail. For those planning to explore more of Oregon's coastal attractions, the $35 Oregon Pacific Coast Passport is a great option, covering 15 different sites.
Though the trail is open year-round, it's important to check weather conditions, particularly during the winter months when the path can become slick. Summer brings more visitors, so for a quieter experience, consider visiting in the spring or opting for a weekday trip to avoid the crowds.
Drift Creek Falls is not just a destination for waterfall enthusiasts but a place of serenity, natural beauty, and history. With its unique suspension bridge, stunning views, and lush forest surroundings, it's a must-see for anyone exploring Oregon's breathtaking coastline.