The Under-The-Radar Mountain Town In Georgia That Looks Like A German-Inspired Fairytale

While the mountain town is a great destination any time of year, one of the best times to visit is during fall and winter. Oktoberfest is a huge deal in the city, running from September to October. If you're a fan of German food and beer, you have to make the pilgrimage. There's nothing like knocking back a few pints while being surrounded by German-style buildings and culture. However, Helen is not the only Bavarian-inspired city in the U.S., so consider visiting these stunning American cities that'll make you feel like you're in Europe.

During the winter, Helen transforms into a holiday wonderland. The streets are lined with festive decor, and a massive Christmas tree becomes the centerpiece of the downtown area. On rare occasions, snow may fall during late December, giving visitors a magical white Christmas and New Year's. Hotels and other accommodations may be booked months in advance, so you must plan accordingly. Also, parking can be hard to find during the busy seasons.

While the holidays are popular in Helen, spring and summer are also amazing times to visit. Not only is the town much less crowded, but you can explore more of the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains. Hiking, zip-lining, and tubing are popular activities when the weather is warm and flowers are in bloom. Overall, no matter what time of year you visit, this quaint town will always be a delight.

