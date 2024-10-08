The Under-The-Radar Mountain Town In Georgia That Looks Like A German-Inspired Fairytale
Georgia has some of the most well-known cities in the South, such as its bustling capital, Atlanta. In addition to these urban centers, the state is also home to many green spaces and hiking areas, making it an ideal location for outdoor enthusiasts to pursue their passions (including Skidaway Island State Park near Savannah). If you go to North Georgia, you'll run into the Blue Ridge Mountains. These majestic peaks are breathtaking on their own, but they're also hiding a secret. Just about an hour and a half north of Atlanta sits a quaint town called Helen. While the name seems pretty nondescript, the town itself is anything but.
Similar to the underrated Dutch-inspired town of Holland in Michigan, upon arriving in Helen, you'll swear you've been transported across the world to Bavaria, Germany. Alpine buildings, German-style restaurants, and Bavarian decor line the streets (some of which are cobblestone). Depending on when you visit, you may think you've wandered into an idyllic European Christmas town.
The Bavarian-style town of Helen
The story of Helen's rise and fall (and rise again) is one of indomitable spirit and entrepreneurship. After gold was discovered in the area in 1828, miners and prospectors flocked to the area to seek their fortunes. Once the gold vanished, next came timber, which brought infrastructure like railroads and sawmills. In fact, the railroad surveyor's daughter was named Helen, so the town was named after her.
Once the timber was gone, so was the population. By 1968, Helen was a shadow of its former self. Local business owners realized the future of Helen looked bleak, so they discussed ideas of how to save it. They called upon a local artist named John Kollock. Although Kollock had familial ties to Helen, the town's location reminded him of the small Alpine villages he had seen while stationed in Germany.
After taking some photos and drawing some sketches, the locals agreed to bring Kollock's vision to life. In the fall of 1969, Helen was already starting to take shape as an "Appalachian Bavaria." Tourists began coming to the town, and as its reputation spread, more businesses and travelers came. Now, Helen is the third-most visited city in Georgia.
When is the best time to visit Helen?
While the mountain town is a great destination any time of year, one of the best times to visit is during fall and winter. Oktoberfest is a huge deal in the city, running from September to October. If you're a fan of German food and beer, you have to make the pilgrimage. There's nothing like knocking back a few pints while being surrounded by German-style buildings and culture. However, Helen is not the only Bavarian-inspired city in the U.S., so consider visiting these stunning American cities that'll make you feel like you're in Europe.
During the winter, Helen transforms into a holiday wonderland. The streets are lined with festive decor, and a massive Christmas tree becomes the centerpiece of the downtown area. On rare occasions, snow may fall during late December, giving visitors a magical white Christmas and New Year's. Hotels and other accommodations may be booked months in advance, so you must plan accordingly. Also, parking can be hard to find during the busy seasons.
While the holidays are popular in Helen, spring and summer are also amazing times to visit. Not only is the town much less crowded, but you can explore more of the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains. Hiking, zip-lining, and tubing are popular activities when the weather is warm and flowers are in bloom. Overall, no matter what time of year you visit, this quaint town will always be a delight.